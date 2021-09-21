Salmonella outbreak sickens people in 25 states, including Mass.

“A specific food item has not yet been identified as the source of this fast-growing outbreak.,” the agency said. “If you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection, talk to your healthcare provider and report your illness to your health department to help investigators solve this outbreak.”

The CDC confirmed the outbreak in a statement posted to its website Friday.

A salmonella outbreak has sickened 127 people across 25 states, including seven people in Massachusetts, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said seven people had contracted salmonella in Massachusetts as of Friday, along with three people in Connecticut, one person in New York, and two in Pennsylvania. Texas had the most people infected as of Friday, at 45.

“On September 2, 2021, CDC identified an outbreak of 20 Salmonella Oranienburg infection,” the agency said. “Since then, the outbreak has grown rapidly. As of September 15, 2021, 127 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Oranienburg have been reported from 25 states.”

Illnesses, the CDC said, started on dates ranging from Aug. 3 to Sept. 1.

“Sick people range in age from less than 1 year to 82 years, with a median age of 33, and 59% are female,” the CDC said. “Of 49 people with information available, 18 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.”

The CDC said the actual number of sick people is probably “much higher” than the reported number.

“This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella,” the CDC said. “In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

The CDC’s Friday statement said no one had died as a result of the outbreak.

The agency urges the public to contact their doctors if they show any severe symptoms, including diarrhea and fever higher than 102; diarrhea lasting more than three days and not improving; bloody diarrhea; signs of dehydration including dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing up, and difficulty urinating; and so much “vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.”

