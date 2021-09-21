State fire marshal honored for reducing child fire fatalities in Mass.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey was honored last week for his role in reducing the number of child fire fatalities in Massachusetts over the last two and a half years to zero.
The National Association of State Fire Marshals gave Ostroskey, who was appointed Massachusetts’ fire marshal in 2016, the organization’s president’s award, which “recognizes outstanding efforts and leadership.”
“This is one award that every fire marshal hopes to receive,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “It reflects the combined and tireless efforts of fire educators, fire prevention officers, fire departments across Massachusetts, and the Department of Fire Services.”
March of 2020 marked the first time in the state’s history no children were killed by fires in a year-long period, according to the statement. The last such fatality was 30 months ago, when a mobile home fire in Pittsfield in March 2019 killed two six-year-old boys.
From 2013 to 2019, the state recorded at least two child fire deaths each year, according to state data. In 2014, six children were killed in blazes.
“To have no children under the age of 18 die in a fire is an amazing accomplishment,” Jim Narva, the organization’s executive director, said in the statement.
Ostroskey attributed the success in preventing such deaths in part to the state’s Student Awareness of Fire Education program, which provides local fire departments with grant money to teach fire safety in schools.
The program’s website says child fire deaths have dropped significantly since it was kickstarted in 1996.