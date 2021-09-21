State fire marshal honored for reducing child fire fatalities in Mass.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey was honored last week for his role in reducing the number of child fire fatalities in Massachusetts over the last two and a half years to zero.

The National Association of State Fire Marshals gave Ostroskey, who was appointed Massachusetts’ fire marshal in 2016, the organization’s president’s award, which “recognizes outstanding efforts and leadership.”

“This is one award that every fire marshal hopes to receive,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “It reflects the combined and tireless efforts of fire educators, fire prevention officers, fire departments across Massachusetts, and the Department of Fire Services.”