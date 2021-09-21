State grant aims to help reduce flooding in Framingham

Framingham’s plans for a flood mitigation project in the Walnut Street neighborhood received a major boost as a result of a new state funding award.

Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer announced that the city will be receiving $269,030 through the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Grant program, which helps cities and towns prepare for the future impacts of climate change.

Framingham plans to use the funding to help pay the design and permitting costs for the project to reduce flooding in the Walnut Street area by increasing the capacity of Sucker Brook.