These Mass. colleges were ranked among the best in the US by the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education

For many college students across the country, their academic year was once again largely defined by the coronavirus pandemic — whether that meant routine testing for the virus, mask and social distancing requirements, or a hybrid class schedule. Throughout it all, one facet of higher education remained constant in 2021: the dominance of Massachusetts universities in nationwide rankings.

For the fifth year in a row, Harvard University in Cambridge claimed the top spot on the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education’s annual list of the best overall schools in the nation. The nearby Massachusetts Institute of Technology came in third — one notch down from last year — behind Stanford University in California.