Voters In Everett, Lawrence, other cities cast ballots in preliminary mayoral races Tuesday

Mayor Carlo DeMaria Jr. of Everett is asking voters for another four-year term, fending off challenges from City Council members Gerly Adrien and Fred Capone.

In preliminary elections Tuesday, the top two finishers were expected to appear on municipal ballots Nov. 2.

Voters went to the polls in local preliminary mayoral elections in Everett, Lawrence, and other Greater Boston cities on Tuesday to narrow crowded fields ahead of contests in November.

DeMaria was elected mayor in 2007. Adrien became the first Black woman to be elected to the City Council in 2019, and announced her mayoral campaign shortly after Capone did so last spring.

DeMaria, who oversaw a resurgent Everett as the city became home to the Encore Boston Harbor casino, has also grappled with the public health crisis of COVID-19. He entered the race with the power of an incumbent whose fund-raising outpaced his rivals Tuesday. Before his 13 years as mayor, he had served on the Everett City Council since 1994.

DeMaria reported about $240,000 in campaign fund-raising so far this year, according to the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, $222,000 in campaign cash on hand, and spending of more than $120,000.

Adrien reported raising about $53,300 in donations this year, $109,000 in spending, according to the state, and about $8,100 in cash on hand. Capone raised about $35,000 and spent roughly $13,000. He has nearly $26,000 in cash on hand, according to the state.

In Lawrence, where former mayor Dan Rivera left early this year to oversee MassDevelopment, a five-way race has erupted for his popularly elected successor.

The field includes Acting Mayor Kendrys R. Vasquez and Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, Lawrence’s community development director, plus Doris V. Rodriguez, Brian DePeña, and William Lantigua, a former Lawrence mayor and state representative.

Martinez-Dominguez reported she has raised about $120,000 so far in 2021, according to the state. She has also spent about $92,000 and reported about $70,000 in campaign cash on hand. Vasquez raised about $114,000 this year and about $90,000 in spending, according to the state. He had about $24,000 in cash on hand.

The other Lawrence mayoral candidates have each reported less than $50,000 in campaign fund-raising this year.

Tuesday’s elections in Greater Boston, which also included mayoral races in Attleboro, Beverly, Fall River, and Newburyport, will narrow the fields of candidates to two top finishers in each race.

In Attleboro, Tuesday’s preliminary included Mayor Paul R. Heroux, along with challengers James K. Poore and Todd E. McGhee. Heroux, a former state representative who was elected mayor in 2017, is seeking another two-year term.

Mayor Michael P. Cahill of Beverly, who was first elected to the office in 2013, is seeking a new two-year term. Cahill, a former state representative and member of the City Council, faced two other candidates: Esther W. Ngotho and Marshall S. Sterman.

In Fall River, Mayor Paul Coogan was challenged by Cliff Ponte, the City Council president, along with candidates Jonathan James Albernaz and Michael Vandal, on Tuesday’s ballot. Coogan, who was elected in 2019 after defeating former mayor Jasiel Correia, is seeking another two-year term.

Fall River’s preliminary mayoral election Tuesday coincided with Correia’s sentencing to six years in prison on extortion-related charges in federal court.

Newburyport incumbent Mayor Donna Holaday is not running for another four-year term, and three candidates looked to succeed her on the ballot. Councilor Charles F. Tontar, School Committee member Sean R. Reardon, and resident Warren P. Russo were asking voters in Newburyport for a chance to appear on the city’s November ballot.

The votes came a week after Boston and nine other nearby cities — Brockton, Framingham, Gloucester, Haverhill, Lynn, Medford, Newton, Salem, and Somerville — held similar preliminary mayoral elections.

Incumbents in two of those races — Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer and Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken — came in second in preliminary votes last week. Spicer will appear with challenger Charlie Sisitsky on the November ballot, while Romeo Theken faces off against Gregory P. Verga.

Last week’s preliminary elections in Somerville and Lynn, like in Newburyport, did not include incumbents on the ballot. Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone are not running for re-election.

On Sept. 14, voters in Lynn chose School Committee member Jared C. Nicholson and City Council President Darren P. Cyr to appear on that city’s November ballot. Somerville voters will choose between City Council members Wilfred N. Mbah and Katjana Ballantyne to succeed Curtatone.

Other incumbent mayors last week pulled out first-place finishes, including Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller, who will face challenger Amy Mah Sangiolo in November. In Salem, Mayor Kim Driscoll and Stephen G. Dibble were the top finishers in that city. Medford’s Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn, along with John C. Falco Jr., will appear on the municipal ballot this fall.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini also came in first against challenger Colin LePage on his path to another two-year term. In Brockton, Robert Sullivan, who was first elected mayor in 2019, will face Tina Cardoso in November.

Stephanie Ebbert of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.