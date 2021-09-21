Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ actor, dies at 57

Willie Garson, the actor best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s best male friend Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City,” has died. He was 57.

His death was confirmed Tuesday by his son, Nathen Garson, in a post on Instagram. The cause was not immediately disclosed.

“I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” his son said. “I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own.”