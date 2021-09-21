FDA is expected to decide on Pfizer booster shots on Wednesday

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide as soon as Wednesday on a recommendation for Covid-19 boosters made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, two people familiar with the matter said, the latest step in a process that could open the door to extra shots in the coming days.

The agency’s decision would tee up consideration by an advisory panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday and Thursday to discuss boosters.

On Friday, an FDA advisory panel rejected a call for boosters for all adults, instead deciding to urge them for a narrower group: people 65 and older, those at risk of severe Covid-19 and those at risk of occupational exposure. Those parameters could be tweaked by the FDA.