Mass. reports 217 total breakthrough COVID-19 deaths, or 0.005 percent of all fully vaccinated people

The breakthrough deaths accounted for 0.005 percent of the 4,579,627 people in Massachusetts who were fully vaccinated, the department said in its weekly update on breakthrough COVID-19 metrics, which included data reported through Saturday.

The breakthrough deaths represent a tiny fraction of all vaccinated people and emphasize the protection the vaccines provide against severe illness and death.

In Massachusetts, 217 people who had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the virus, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

The number marks an increase of 23 reported deaths from last week, when the state reported that 194 fully vaccinated people had died as a result of the virus as of Sept. 18.

The department on Tuesday also said there had been 32,345 total breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, or 0.71 percent of all fully vaccinated people. That marks an increase of 4,568 cases among fully vaccinated people reported from the previous week.

The department also reported 1,001 hospitalizations, an increase of 168 reported from the previous week, and representing 0.02 percent of all fully vaccinated people.

Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccinations, with extremely high percentages of people vaccinated among the oldest age groups.

State officials and public health experts have repeatedly stressed that vaccination greatly reduces hospitalization, severe illness, and death as a result of COVID-19.

