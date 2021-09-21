An architect of school standardization discovers ‘personalization.’ And . . . ?

As longtime school leaders, we’re delighted that Paul Reville has discovered the potential of personalization to improve our schools and student learning (“America’s schools need a new paradigm: personalization,” Opinion, Sept. 13). It should also be noted that for decades he was one of the chief architects and enforcers of sameness and standardization, and that he offers these new ideas with little trace of irony.

As his new opinions have been forming, he, among others, would seem to have had ample opportunity to suggest what that new vision might entail structurally or programmatically. Little mention is made of how we might achieve individuality in a system purposely built for ranking and sorting.