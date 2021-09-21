An architect of school standardization discovers ‘personalization.’ And . . . ?

As longtime school leaders, we’re delighted that Paul Reville has discovered the potential of personalization to improve our schools and student learning (“America’s schools need a new paradigm: personalization,” Opinion, Sept. 13). It should also be noted that for decades he was one of the chief architects and enforcers of sameness and standardization, and that he offers these new ideas with little trace of irony.
As his new opinions have been forming, he, among others, would seem to have had ample opportunity to suggest what that new vision might entail structurally or programmatically. Little mention is made of how we might achieve individuality in a system purposely built for ranking and sorting.
Where are actual ideas about what we need to discard in his proposed shift? We’re thinking, for example, of a 200-year-old curriculum paradigm that offers secondhand topics and ignores important fields and urgent issues, stifling age-alike cohorts, “master” schedules that fragment and trivialize authentic learning, educator agreements that limit professional growth and renewal, metrics that provide virtually no qualitative insights into actual personalization, the relegation of arts and music to a list of expendable experiences, and the list goes on. None of these have been addressed since our “ed reform” gambit, and the same communities suffer the consequences as in 1993. Has high-stakes testing changed disparities in student outcomes?
The 10,000-foot-high rhetoric Reville offers is hardly new, given the ideas of John Dewey, Theodore Sizer, Vito Perrone, Howard Gardner, and other forerunners who have put forward visions of personalization. What we’re more anxious to see and hear are the hows.
Linda Nathan
Cambridge
Larry Myatt
Sharon
Nathan is the founding headmaster of Boston Arts Academy, and Myatt is the founding headmaster of Fenway High School, one of Boston’s six original pilot schools.