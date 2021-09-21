Architect figured behind the scenes in rise of Zakim Bridge

I appreciated your obituary for Robert “Buz” Brannen (“Robert Brannen, skyline-changing architect,” Sept. 12), but I would like to add mention of one very important achievement of his lengthy and productive life.

He may be more responsible for the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge than any other single person. He was familiar with the work of Christian Menn, a Swiss engineer who seemed to find a way to make bridges simultaneously beautiful and structurally sound. Norman Leventhal, principal founder of the Artery Business Committee, trusted Brannen’s judgment. That is why the committee backed that extraordinary and bold solution to getting people from north of the city into Boston.