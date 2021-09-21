Biden’s call for national unity falls on deaf ears in GOP

While laudable, President Biden’s renewed calls for national unity in the wake of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 are sadly destined to fall on deaf ears among the majority of Republicans who believe the lie that Donald Trump won last year’s election (“Solemn events mark deadly day,” Page A15, Sept. 12). Some of them wear T-shirts that say, “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat.”

Twenty years after the “war on terror” was supposed to reform undemocratic regimes abroad, it is our country that stands ironically transformed. We are now a tribal society all our own, in which practical consensus no longer exists on solving problems. Appeals to science and reason are instead fought “to the gates of hell,” as South Carolina’s Republican governor, Henry McMaster, tweeted, crassly rebuking Biden’s latest virus mask mandate.