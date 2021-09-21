Joe Biden’s attempted reset at the UN — will it work?

In the last two decades, the United States has gone from the my-way-or-the-highway unilateralism of the George W. Bush administration to the all-together-now multilateralism of the Obama administration to the ally-disdaining America First-ism of the Trump administration.

Sadly, our international friends have ample reason to be skeptical about the depth and duration of those professions. The reliable cornerstone of the Western World from World War II until the fall of the Berlin Wall, this country has spun like a weathervane in a tornado on important aspects of foreign policy in the 21st century.

Joe Biden went to the United Nations on Tuesday to reassure our friends and allies that America is ready to resume its role as trusted and generous partner, and though he didn’t quite say it, leader of the free world.

Now Biden is declaring that America is back and ready to engage fully. Indeed, now that the Afghanistan effort is over, Biden held out the prospect this country will focus more time, attention, and resources on attempts to better the world.

Yes, but world leaders must wonder, for how long? After all, the world has watched one administration drag its feet on climate change, then seen its successor galvanize a world effort against global warming, only to have the next president deny the problem and attempt to reverse his predecessor’s progress. Now the latest American president is telling them the world community must act urgently to address the problem.

Similarly, how odd it must be to see one administration labor to arrive at a workable deal to restrict Iran’s nuclear program only to have the next president abandon that painstakingly negotiated agreement in favor of a “maximum pressure” campaign that delivered none of its desired effects, and now have another president offer “to return to full compliance if Iran does the same.”

The same inconsistency pertains to trade policy, an issue where neither party can seem to make up its mind for any extended period.

Then, of course, there’s the continual imposition and revoking of the “global gag order” preventing health organizations that receive US aid from providing abortions or making referrals to organizations that do — or even advocating for legalized abortion.

The fact is, the peculiar politics of the United States makes this country schizophrenic on important aspects of foreign policy. That isn’t the case in most other leading nations, at least not nearly to the same degree. Prime ministers change in Europe without the new premier abandoning previous international efforts and commitments. In nations where science has a stronger and broader claim on the public — and where the fossil fuel industry doesn’t have such a pronounced hold on one of the major parties — climate policy doesn’t largely depend on which party won the last election.

Even if foreign leaders didn’t have to worry about a change in policy every four-to-eight years, they would have other reasons to doubt that Biden’s deeds will square with his words. Some doubts come because of the shortcomings exhibited in this administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. That chaotic and incomplete effort raised real competence questions about the Biden team, as did the mistaken drone strike that killed seven Afghan children and three civilian adults. Promises of consultation, meanwhile, seem somewhat hollow given the secret-until-the-last-second nuclear-powered-submarine deal the administration cut with Australia, much to the the consternation of France, which previously had the contract to supply Australia with diesel-powered subs.

Finally, there’s the unspoken reality that underlies all foreign policy declarations: When a president needs a rival power’s cooperation on pressing global or regional matters, he or she simply doesn’t have the same ability or willingness to push them on things like women’s, civil, labor, or other human rights, matters authoritarian regimes insist aren’t matters for outside concern.

So though it would be pleasant for the Western world to believe that rationality, mutuality, and collegiality have been restored to the White House, there’s no guarantee the lease will be a long one.

That means it would be a mistake for our allies to once again become overly reliant on the United States or consider its participation indispensable for collective action to meet global challenges. Instead, the other Western nations should have a Plan B in their collective pocket, a longer-range scheme to move forward on their own if necessary.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.