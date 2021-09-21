Rescuing justice in Afghanistan

But beginning in 2002, a year after the United States invaded Afghanistan in response to 9/11 and drove the Taliban from power, women were allowed and encouraged to become judges, and entities ranging from the Commerce Department to the International Association of Women Judges began working to train them — a vitally important enterprise to ensure equal justice, public trust, and respect for the judiciary. Much of that training, but not all, focused on commercial law and the development of a predictable system of laws to promote economic development in the country. By the time the government fell in August, about 10 percent of the Afghan judiciary was female.

During the Taliban’s initial reign, from 1996 to 2001, women were prohibited from being judges or lawyers. Even the courtroom testimony of women was routinely discounted.

Much attention has rightly been focused on efforts to rescue American citizens, journalists, and Afghan interpreters who helped the American military and its allies from the lightning-fast government collapse that has put Afghanistan back under Taliban control. But far less attention has been paid to the fate of about 250 female judges who face great danger if they remain in their country.

All that has disappeared in the blink of an eye. Female judges ruling on cases in which men were parties or, worse, sentencing men found guilty in criminal trials was viewed by the Taliban as a violation of shariah law punishable by death.

Confronting a hostile and radical regime isn’t the only problem these women and their families face. As reported in The Washington Post, as province after province fell and the Taliban continued its relentless drive toward Kabul, they released countless prisoners who had been sentenced by female judges for crimes such as murder and drug trafficking. It’s likely that these men are willing to point the women out to the Taliban, or even to skip that step and go directly to vigilante justice.

Despite Taliban claims that they would offer blanket amnesty for actions that took place before their return to power, two female judges were killed in a January ambush, and countless others have received death threats from the Taliban or from individuals they sentenced or ruled against. One female judge from the western province of Herat told NBC News that the “Taliban are searching for judges door to door.” In addition to the judges and their families, the danger also extends to male judges who protected or collaborated with their female colleagues.

Today, Afghan women judges can’t stay in their own homes and are hiding out in the houses of friends and relatives. Many are working feverishly to destroy evidence of their judicial records.

During the chaotic evacuation of Afghanistan in the days leading up to an Aug. 31 deadline for Americans to leave, US and allied forces were only able to get less than 20 female judges out, according to The Washington Post, leaving some 250 to face terrifying prospects. The unusually blunt language used in a letter from the US National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges illustrates just how dire the situation is. “We wish to add our voices to the many judicial organizations . . . calling for all governments to do all that is necessary to protect the Afghan judges and their families from annihilation,” wrote the organization’s president, Judge Frank J. Bailey.

The NCBJ, IAWJ, the Federal Judges Association, the American Bar Association, and the International Association of Judges are part of an almost unprecedented outpouring of support for the judges from the United States and international legal community. But with no US ground presence in Afghanistan as of Sept. 1, it’s unclear how much leverage those seeking to rescue the women judges, their families, and allies have. Publicizing the specifics of ongoing efforts could further endanger the judges’ lives.

Young women — and some men — across Afghanistan put their own safety at extreme risk to fight for ideals like an independent judiciary, the rule of law, and the full participation of women in society. It is incumbent upon the United States and countries around the world who share those values to do all they can to save those who have been willing to sacrifice everything to uphold them.

Robert J. Cordy, a former justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, has worked with the judiciaries of more than 30 countries on issues of judicial ethics, judicial independence, and adversarial justice.