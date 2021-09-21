Touching story of a ‘lost’ Army buddy

I was in tears reading Kevin Cullen’s beautiful story of Jim Coffey and Don “Woody” Woodruff (“They thought he was dead,” Metro, Sept. 14). It was one of the most touching pieces I have read in a while. I thank Cullen for bringing stories of invisible heroes of war to life for us.

I am 72, and I lived through those Vietnam years. It was a war that no longer gets spoken of. This column touched my soul.

This year, so many of us have lost people we love. I often dream that I will wake up and find them alive. Cullen gave that sentiment to these families by telling the story of “the guy who everybody thought was dead” on the battlefield.