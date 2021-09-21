EMass girls’ soccer: NDA-Hingham’s Sydney Comeau headlines Players of the Week

Megan Banzi, Plymouth North – The UMass Lowell commit recorded three goals in a win over North Quincy and was tasked with marking Penn State-bound Olivia Borgen in Plymouth North’s win over No. 5 Whitman-Hanson.
Sydney Comeau, Notre Dame (Hingham) – In just five games this season, the sophomore has racked up 18 goals, six of which came in a 7-2 win over Ursuline. Two days later, she added three more goals in a nonleague win over Brockton.
Kaitryn Franchino, Bishop Feehan – The senior found the back of the net twice in the No. 1 Shamrocks’ win over No. 2 King Philip on Friday. She also added four goals in Bishop Feehan’s blanking of Catholic Central rival Archbishop Williams.
Advertisement
Deirdre McElhinney, Newburyport – The junior netted the go-ahead goal for the Clippers with under two minutes to go in Monday’s matchup with Manchester Essex; McElhinney added a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over Ipswich on Wednesday.
Ava Patete, Whitman-Hanson – In a 1-0 win over Hanover, the freshman registered seven saves to maintain a clean sheet, and against No. 4 Hingham, she kept the Panthers in it with 13 saves, battling to a 2-2 draw.
Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.