EMass girls’ soccer: NDA-Hingham’s Sydney Comeau headlines Players of the Week

Megan Banzi, Plymouth North – The UMass Lowell commit recorded three goals in a win over North Quincy and was tasked with marking Penn State-bound Olivia Borgen in Plymouth North’s win over No. 5 Whitman-Hanson.

Sydney Comeau, Notre Dame (Hingham) – In just five games this season, the sophomore has racked up 18 goals, six of which came in a 7-2 win over Ursuline. Two days later, she added three more goals in a nonleague win over Brockton.

Kaitryn Franchino, Bishop Feehan – The senior found the back of the net twice in the No. 1 Shamrocks’ win over No. 2 King Philip on Friday. She also added four goals in Bishop Feehan’s blanking of Catholic Central rival Archbishop Williams.