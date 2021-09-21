On the eve of training camp, seven questions facing the Bruins

It was, by far, Sweeney’s most wide-reaching and expensive spending spree since he took the job in 2015. He spent some $78 million to cover multiple positions, in part because of the questionable health status of franchise goaltender Tuukka Rask (recovering from hip surgery) and No. 2 center David Krejci’s desire to return home to Czechia.

General manager Don Sweeney dished out nearly $45 million on July 28 for five free agents, including No. 1 goaltender Linus Ullmark. He invested another $33 million to retain left winger Taylor Hall and defenseman Mike Reilly, two more free agents who came aboard last season at the trade deadline.

When the Bruins varsity takes the ice in Brighton for training camp’s first skate Wednesday, we’ll get our initial look at what the Black-and-Gold roster will look like for 2021-22.

With the money spent and the faces in place, here are some of the top story lines to keep in mind as the puck is about to drop:

▪ Is Ullmark the bona fide plug-and-play replacement for Rask?

The big Swede was the Sabres’ MVP last season. He is 28, 6 feet 4 inches, quick, smooth, and agile. He also has played in only 117 NHL games and never more than 37 in one season.

What the Bruins are getting for sure is a technically sound, proficient craftsman who proved in Buffalo he can win (50-47-13) even with one of the worst NHL teams of this generation.

What they don’t know is how he’ll handle the pressure of backing a legit playoff contender, what factor his injuries the last two years will play in his durability, and whether he can be the workhorse (55-60 games) — both physically and mentally — that Rask was in his late 20s and early 30s.

“I think 50-60 games is pretty much the goal to expect from a starter,” said Ullmark. “I played 55 one season in the minors. That’s around the number, and then what happens in the playoffs is a whole other beast.”

Promising rookie Jeremy Swayman, a fan favorite in his 10 starts last season, could turn out to be the most talented partner Ullmark has had at the NHL level. The ex-Maine tender also will be out to carry No. 1 status, something we haven’t really seen here since Rask was the one putting heat on Tim Thomas.

Linus Ullmark got in some work at a captain's practice last week. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

▪ Can Charlie Coyle drive the No 2 line?

With Krejci now playing for the Olomouc Roosters, Coyle is pegged to begin the year pivoting Craig Smith and Hall. He was off his game much of last season, in part because of injury, and that kept the bottom six from ever being a factor on offense.

Coyle brings a different style to the No. 2 line. Krejci was a deft passer, best with linemates who could anticipate his dishes, change with his flow. Coyle is bigger, stronger, and more of a puck protector, which means it could take some time for Hall and Smith to adapt. Both wingers are best as straight-line attackers. Speed and simplicity likely will be the keys to success.

▪ What is the fit for the many new forwards?

Sweeney’s haul included three versatile left shots — Nick Foligno, Erik Haula, and Tomas Nosek — all of whom can play center and wing. At this hour, all three are candidates to provide the bottom six with a much-needed offensive upgrade. Where coach Bruce Cassidy places them in the mosaic will be one of the most watched exercises of camp.

Nick Foligno (left, tangling with Tuukka Rask) is a 14-year NHL veteran who turns 34 next month. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

If Coyle isn’t the right fit at No. 2, then Foligno probably gets next dibs there, but both Nosek and Haula think they have those kinds of chops, too. All in all, it’s the kind of skill level for a third line that the Bruins haven’t had since that splendid spring of 2019 when Coyle and Marcus Johansson paired up to spin their magic.

▪ Does Charlie McAvoy run with his No. 1 billing?

He is still only 23 years old and already has lived through five playoff runs, including the 2019 gallop to Game 7 of the Finals. He has all the makings of a franchise defenseman, but still needs to take the last big step on offense, specifically as a shooter/goal scorer.

Is that fair? Maybe not. But here in the Hub of Hockey we measure true No. 1′s against the otherworldly likes of Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque. It’s quite possible no one ever fills those boots.

McAvoy’s track record has seen him score roughly one goal every 10 games. Bourque was roughly 1:4 and Orr approaching 1:3.

Charlie McAvoy has averaged six goals a season over four years. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

There is so much to the No. 1 D position, so much that McAvoy gets right. His only soft spot has been his reluctance to shoot. If he can get over that, and begin creating more goals himself, or rebounds that others convert, he will be le menu complet.

▪ Can the No. 1 line keep it going?

Easy to pencil in Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, and David Pastrank for 240-275 points. Clockwork for an 82-game schedule, right?

Let’s not forget, though, Bergeron turned 36 this summer and Marchand turned 33 at the start of the playoffs. Speed and youth rule today’s game, and there’s no slowing things down for brainpower to fill in when the laser beam begins to sputter a little.

The bottom’s not going to fall out here, folks, because all three are too good and too smart for that to happen. But at some point, maybe this year, expect Cassidy to look for ways to ease back on their workload. Which underscores the need for some more punch in the bottom six.

▪ Whither Jake DeBrusk?

He’s in need of a reset after last season’s substantial dip, and right now it looks like the former first-round pick will have to do it as a third-liner.

He has proven that he has the skill and spunk to deliver dependably higher in the order. About to start cashing checks for a total $4.85 million this year, he’ll have to produce in the 40-55 point range if he hopes to extend his tour of duty here. Not an easy range to find on the third line.

▪ Are they tough enough?

Their overall skill and projected ability to score diminish this issue. The Broad Street Bullies shaped their persona around a lineup they believed couldn’t produce otherwise with their hands.

But other clubs will test the Bruins physically — the Rangers and Capitals especially — and it doesn’t appear that Sweeney has anyone to pick up where Kevan Miller (retired) left off.

Not a huge issue, because the league is a long, long way from the Dave Schultz era. But without the likes of Miller and Zdeno Chara around as potential extinguishers, someone will have to answer when the flames erupt.

