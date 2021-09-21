Game 152: Mets at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox take a five-game winning streak into their two-game series with the Mets starting Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The Sox will be off on Thursday before concluding their home schedule with a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.
While the Sox were off on Monday, the Blue Jays lost to the Rays to fall 1½ games behind the Red Sox, while the Yankees defeated the Rangers to pull within two games of the Sox and a ½ game of the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot. Here are the standings.
Though not officially eliminated from postseason contention, the Mets are 5½ games back in the National League East and seven off the pace in the wild-card hunt.
Lineups
METS (73-77): TBA
Pitching: RHP Marcus Stroman (9-12, 2.88 ERA)
RED SOX (86-65): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (11-8, 5.00 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mets vs. Rodriguez: Francisco Lindor 2-11, James McCann 4-16, José Peraza 0-1, Kevin Pillar 6-27, Jonathan Villar 3-15.
Red Sox vs. Stroman: Xander Bogaerts 11-36, Rafael Devers 1-5, José Iglesias 1-4, J.D. Martinez 2-11, Kevin Plawecki 2-6, Hunter Renfroe 1-2, Kyle Schwarber 2-5, Travis Shaw 5-17, Christian Vázquez 7-19.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox have scored 155 runs and hit 35 home runs in their last 20 home games (7.8 runs per game).
Notes: The Sox are more than 20 games above .500 for the first time since being 63-42 at the end of play on July 30. … In his last start, Rodriguez allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings in a no-decision against the Mariners. He is 1-1 with a 4.02 ERA in three starts this month, and is facing the Mets for the first time in his career. … Stroman is 6-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 14 starts.
