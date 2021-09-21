Game 152: Mets at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox take a five-game winning streak into their two-game series with the Mets starting Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The Sox will be off on Thursday before concluding their home schedule with a pivotal three-game series against the Yankees.

While the Sox were off on Monday, the Blue Jays lost to the Rays to fall 1½ games behind the Red Sox, while the Yankees defeated the Rangers to pull within two games of the Sox and a ½ game of the Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot. Here are the standings.

Though not officially eliminated from postseason contention, the Mets are 5½ games back in the National League East and seven off the pace in the wild-card hunt.