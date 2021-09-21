Late winner lifts Framingham boys’ soccer over Brookline in Top-10 matchup

But in the 73rd minute, a free kick by Framingham senior Kaio Viegas started a scrum in front of the goal. The ball found sophomore Ben Dionisio, who buried it to lift the Flyers to a hard-earned 1-0 victory.

Visiting Brookline had several corner kicks, Framingham had a few missed opportunities, and it looked like the game was headed for a tie.

A matchup of Bay State Conference boys’ soccer unbeatens was scoreless with less than 10 minutes remaining.

“We ran the free kick plays all the time in practice,” Dionisio said. “One thing we always work on is crashing the net. I told my teammate [junior captain Jack Carney] to crash the net. He created enough commotion to tap the ball out for me and I could tap it in easily.”

Advertisement

Framingham coach Dan Avery entrusted goalkeeping duties to junior Tyler Ingham, who earned the shutout.

“We kept it scoreless by marking tight,” Ingham said. “When they had two people on me, we had to keep them out.

“We were all physical. Our [senior] captain John Halpin could head them out every time. [Junior] Tyler Knox, [junior captain] Ben Sharon, and John all played insane.”

Avery said that the Flyers played well, but need to take advantage of their chances more often.

“We had two [opportunities] in the last 10 minutes of the first half, you don’t get better chances,” he said. “Midway through the second half, to have an open goal and not convert that . . . you’ve got to be able to capitalize on that.”

Though Avery said the defense was an anchor, he felt the Flyers gave Brookline too many corner kicks.

“When you play a team like that, you want to win your home game, because we have not fared too well on their field,” he said.

Advertisement

“Every time we play Brookline it always seems like it’s a one-goal game. It’s a tough conference.”

BC High 3, Xaverian 0 — Seniors Donald Le and Ryan Parks and sophomore Jamari Carvalho found the back of the net for the No. 2 Eagles (3-0-1) in the Catholic Conference victory.

Boston International 2, TechBoston 0 — Junior forward Jheremy Silva recorded a goal and an assist for the Lions (3-0-1) in the Boston City League contest.

Brockton 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Gracian Moreira found the back of the net twice for the Boxers (4-0) in their Southeast Conference win.

Durfee 3, Dartmouth 2 — Colin Hargraves led the Hilltoppers (1-1-2) to their first win of the season with a three-goal performance. Jake Silva chipped in with two assists.

Gloucester 2, Winthrop 1 — Gino Tripoli scored the winner, assisted from Geremy Palacios, to give the Fishermen (4-0) the win in Northeastern Conference action. Andrew Coelho scored the first goal, which was unassisted.

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Newton South 0 — Senior captain Evan Goetsch scored in the 77th minute to lift the Warriors (2-1-1) over their Dual County League opponent.

Lowell 2, Methuen 1 — Kaleb Gianini converted his penalty kick with two minutes left to win the game for the Red Raiders (2-4).

Medway 4, Bellingham 2 — Junior Marco Perugini tallied his seventh and eighth goals of the season for the Mustangs (4-2). Senior Liam Harrigan and junior Connor Gray also found the back of the net in the Tri-Valley League win.

Advertisement

Millis 5, Dedham 2 — Anthony Coutts, Ben Pudelka, Andrew Maher and Danny Pasquantonio scored for the Mohawks in the Tri-Valley win.

Nantucket 5, Falmouth 3 — Junior David Lemus-Castro scored three goals, and Alejandro Chacon bagged the winner for the Whalers (2-1) in their Cape & Islands League win. Yeison Gregorio Castro also found the back of the net.

Nauset 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Junior forward Nate Watring scored two goals in the Cape & Islands win by the Warriors (4-0-1).

O’Bryant 7, Cristo Rey 0 — Senior captain Kristian Dhamo’s four-goal performance led the Tigers (1-4) their first win of the season in the non-conference matchup. Seventh grader Caleb Keane also stepped in and scored on a penalty kick ten minutes into the contest.

Sandwich 3, Barnstable 2 — Jake Sutton’s three-goal performance led the Blue Knights (1-2-2) to their first win of the season. Joao DaSilva scored twice for the Redhawks (1-3).

Shawsheen 3, Mystic Valley 2 — Junior Joe Woodward scored right before halftime to tie the game, and junior Tyler Francois scored the winner midway through the second half to give the Rams (1-1-2) their first win of the season.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 6, Malden Catholic 0 — Shane Fonseca, Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, Ben Soro, Langston Pearson, Matt Morin, and Vasilis Zacharias each fired home a goal for the Pioneers (4-2) in the Catholic Conference matchup.

Westford 3, Boston Latin 0 — Ryan DiPietro, Aidan Mahony, and Marley Perez-Adler scored for the Grey Ghosts (4-1). Aidan Stafford, Saket Rao, and DiPietro tallied assists in the win, and Michael Lucente and Tom Kohen split the shoutout in net.

Advertisement

Boys’ cross-country

Bishop Feehan 27, Bishop Fenwick 32 — Junior Casey Gorhan ran the 2.6 mile race in 14:54 to help the Shamrocks (5-0) pick up the Catholic Central League win.

Falmouth 27, Sandwich 28 — Henry Gartner (15:57) finished first overall, cruising through the Clippers’ 2.7-mile course to lead Falmouth in a Cape & Islands League win.

Hingham 15, Plymouth North 50 — The Harbormen took the first five spots, with winner Steve McDougle covering North’s 5K course in 17:51 in the Patriot League win. Charlie Donahue, Thomas Shetzline, Matt Hall, and Brendan Burm went 2-3-4-5.

Marshfield 17, Duxbury 42 — Drew Pesko (16:42) and Jay Joyce (16:43) finished 1-2 for the Rams (2-0) in the Patriot League win on the Rams’ 2.85-mile layout.

Quincy/North Quincy 18, Scituate 34 — Hatim Boukhtam (17:21) and Robert Cannon (17:26) first first and second to lead Quincy/North Quincy to the Patriot League victory.

Whitman-Hanson 23, Silver Lake 36 — Nathan Tassey completed the 2.65-mile layout in 15:02 to spearhead a Patriot League road win for the Panthers (2-1). Gordon Johnson (15:18) placed third and Logan Bourgelas (16:06) came in fourth.

Girls’ cross-country

Marshfield 15, Duxbury 50 — The Rams (2-0) placed the top ten finishers in the Patriot League road win. Ava LoVuolo (19:24), Olivia Langlan (19:25) and Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield (19:25) led the way on the 2.85-mile course.

Quincy/North Quincy 20, Scituate 36 — Salma Boukhtam (17:09) led Quincy/North Quincy to a Patriot League win on the home 2.5-mile course.

Advertisement

Sandwich 20, Falmouth 49 — Claire Davies completed the 2.7-mile course in 18:53, winning by over 2 minutes and propelling the Knights to victory in the Cape & Islands League.

Sharon 21, Canton 36 — Daphne Theiler finished in 17:49 to pace the Eagles (2-0) in the Hockomock League victory.

Whitman-Hanson 23, Silver Lake 35 — Though Summer Bejarano (17:36) came in first for the Lakers, the Panthers (2-1) logged five of the next six finishers on Silver Lake’s 2.65-mile course to earn the Patriot League win. Myah Kamperides (18:09) led the way for Whitman-Hanson.

Field hockey

Austin Prep 0, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Sedona Lawson registered 8 saves for visiting Fenwick (3-0-2) in the Catholic Central League draw.

Franklin 9, Taunton 0 — Kaitlyn Carney scored four goals and assisted on another for the Panthers (4-0) in the Hockomock win.

Hingham 3, Hanover 1 — The Harbormen improved to 4-0 behind goals from Abbey Kennedy, Shea Berigan, and Haylen Wilson. Kennedy also added two assists in the Patriot League victory.

King Philip 2, Mansfield 0 — Sophomore Kelly Holmes scored the second goal of the game with a minute left, sealing the Hockomock win for the Warriors (5-0)

Manchester Essex 3, Newburyport 0 — Ella Chafe scored a pair of goals and Ava Magnuson added the other for the Hornets (3-2) in the Cape Ann win.

Pentucket 1, Georgetown 0 — Junior Haley Dwight scored the lone goal in the Cape Ann League matchup, as Pentucket (4-1) shut out the host Royals.

Watertown 6, Wakefield 0 — Freshman Rachel Egan scored her first varsity goal as the No. 7 Raiders (3-0) rolled to a Middlesex League win.

Golf

Archbishop Williams 148, Arlington Catholic 140 — Senior Quinn Cesarz (33 points), freshman Andrew Marcotte (28), and senior Matt Bolduc (24) led the Bishops (4-3) in the Catholic Conference match at Granite Links GC.

Arlington 51, Wilmington 21 — Seniors Matt Aleffe and Reid Malatesta led the Spy Ponders to a win, prevailing in all eight of their matches in this Middlesex League contest.

Ashland 264, Medway 293 — Junior Kyzar Joshi fired a 2-over 38, senior Tyler Wilson added a 42, and junior Keira Joshi and sophomore Dean Reap had 44s for the Clockers in the Tri-Valley win at Maplegate GC.

Belmont 51.5, Watertown 20.5 — Senior Spencer Scali shot a two-under-par 34 to lead the Marauders (3-0) to a win in the Middlesex League.

Case 335, Seekonk 282 — Gary Taraian fired a 33 for medalist honors to propel the Warriors (2-2) to the South Coast win at Ledgemont Country Club.

Hingham 236, Plymouth South 280 — Carson Erick and Bobby Pierce fired even-par 36s for the Harbormen (7-0) in the Patriot League win at South Shore Country Club.

Marblehead 49, Peabody 23 — Matt Weed closed out his round birdie-birdie to share medalist honors with teammate Charlie Grenier with 37s as the Magicians (4-0) earned the Northeastern win at Tedesco CC.

Reading 41, Burlington 31 — The Rockets (2-0) picked up a win at Meadow Brook Golf Club thanks to a 1-over 37 performance from senior captain Ryan Goodwin.

Wellesley 280, Newton North 325 — Simon Murray shot a 1-under 32 for the Raiders (6-0) in the Bay State Conference win at Brae Burn CC.

Whitman-Hanson 256, North Quincy 281 — Seniors Cam Murray and Pat McBroom carded 7-over 42s for the host Panthers (1-4) in the Patriot League win at Ridder Farm GC.

Winchester 46.5, Melrose 25 — John Scully and Carson Muse each shot a 1-under-34 at Mt. Hood Municipal Golf Course to move Winchester to 3-0.

Girls’ soccer

Andover 2, Dracut 0 — Junior Hannah Jordan and sophomore Michaela Buckley scored for the Golden Warriors (2-1-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Blue Hills 5, Southeastern 0 — Freshman Kathleen Murphy scored three goals to lead the Warriors (4-1-1) to the Mayflower League win. Junior Emily Lehane and senior Bella Prisco (1 assist) each scored, and junior Mikeyla Roman earned the shutout win for the hosts.

Bridgewater-Raynham 4, Brockton 1 — The host Boxers scored early, but the Trojans (3-2) responded with four unanswered goals, including two by junior Lily Ford. Lily Giurleo and senior captain Ava Forbes-Smith scored the next two, and senior captain Jennah Quill registered two assists in the win by the visitors.

Brookline 1, Framingham 0 — Amara Ukomadu scored the lone goal for the Warriors (4-0) with 10 minutes left in the game to keep their undefeated streak alive with a Bay State Conference win.

Cohasset 2, Hull 1 — Goals by Gracyn Lord and Cat Herman helped the visiting Skippers (3-0-1) win the South Shore League matchup.

Danvers 4, Beverly 1 — Senior Arianna Bezanson netted two goals and an assist for the No. 3 Falcons (4-0-1) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Middleborough 2, East Bridgewater 2 — Shaunna Gallagher assisted an Addyson Letendre goal in the second half to give Middleborough (0-3-1) the lead, but East Bridgewater (2-2-1) scored with five minutes remaining to end the game in a tie.

Needham 2, Walpole 1 — Senior Maddie Ledbury netted two second-half goals to give the Rockets (2-1-1) a comeback win in Bay State Conference action.

North Andover 7, Lowell 0 — Ella Slayton (2 goals) led the goalscoring charge in the dominant Merrimack Valley Conference win by the Scarlet Knights (3-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 8, Malden Catholic 1 — Junior midfielder Lindsay Wilson paced NDA (5-0) with four goals and two assists in the nonleague win.

Sandwich 2, Barnstable 2 — Molly Lamothe and Livi Varetimos scored for the Red Hawks (1-2-1), and Claire Moniz and Grace Cohen found the back of the net for Sandwich (1-3-1) in the Cape & Islands draw.

Weymouth 5, Braintree 0 — Senior Riley Grable racked up three goals and an assist to power the Wildcats (2-2) to their second straight win in the Bay State Conference.

Girls’ swimming

Needham 94, Framingham 78 — Chloe Wukitch won the 500 freestyle and the 100 backstroke for the Rockets (3-0) in the Bay State Conference victory. Olive Haller won the 200 freestyle.

Wellesley 95, Natick 78 — Junior Naomi Boegholm won the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly, sophomore Elena Dudkina captured the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and junior Amelia Cookson was first in the 500 freestyle for the Raiders.

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Austin Prep 1 — The host Cougars (3-2) picked up a Catholic Central League win after a 12-kill performance from sophomore Addison O’Donovan.

Barnstable 3, Nauset 0 — Allison Nystrom (9 kills), Lindsay Jones (8 kills) and Neely Alger (7 kills) were active for the No. 14 Redhawks (4-2) in the Cape & Islands victory.

Boston Latin 3, Newton South 0 — Senior Christina Zhu made no errors and recorded 12 kills in the Dual County League sweep by the Wolfpack (4-0).

Braintree 3, Weymouth 0 — The Wamps (2-2) picked up a Bay State Conference road win behind 6 kills, 11 digs and 3 aces from Adrienne Ell. Grace McCarthy added 5 kills and 7 aces, and Alana Sinclair had 14 digs.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Falmouth 1 — The top-ranked Dolphins (5-0) stayed unbeaten with a Cape & Islands road victory. Lucy Swanson led the way with 23 kills, eight digs and three aces, and Alayna Rooney added 18 digs and five aces. Vivian Castano amassed 44 assists.

Franklin 3, Taunton 0 — Senior captain Cailyn Mackintosh had 21 assists and 10 digs to help lead the Panthers (4-0) to a win in the Hockomock League.

Ipswich 3, Georgetown 0 — Kendra Brown compiled 17 assists and seven aces, and Tess O’Flynn added 10 assists and three aces, to lead the Tigers (5-0) to victory in the Cape Ann League.

Lynnfield 3, Masconomet 1 — Ella Gizmunt delivered 15 kills, 8 aces, and 6 digs for the No. 9 Pioneers (5-0) in the 25-12, 15-25, 25-17, 25-21 win. Giuliana Guarracino added 12 kills, 10 digs, and four aces.

Newburyport 3, North Reading 1 — The Clippers (4-2) won a narrow 25-21, 25-23, 24-26, 26-24 match behind 12 kills from Ava Hartley and six blocks from Sophia Messina.

Oliver Ames 3, Sharon 0 — Hadley Rhodes (20 assists), Maddie Homer (22 digs), Sarah Hilliard (12 kills), and Courtney Raymond (5 kills, 5 aces) helped the Tigers (3-2) earn a Hockomock League win on the road.

Ursuline 3, Mt. Alvernia 0 — Junior Claire Ryan and senior Abby Girard tallied 7 kills apiece to lead the Bears (3-2) to a Catholic Conference win.

Woburn 3, Reading 1 — Hannah Nowell paced the Tanners (5-2) with 10 kills, three blocks, and four aces in a well-rounded performance to earn a Middlesex League road win.

Ethan Fuller, Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell and Christopher Williams also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.