For Masconomet girls’ soccer, the game is a family matter

In her fifth season as coach, Alison Lecesse has built a program, one that is ranked 10th in this week’s Globe Top 20 at 4-1. A seventh grade teacher, Lecesse proudly displays the team’s hardware in her Global Cultures classroom at the middle school, attracting the admiration of girls who dream of playing for Masco in the future. The freshman, junior varsity, and varsity squads wear the same uniforms and practice identical pre-game warmup routines, helping to nurture a culture based on inclusivity.

With four sets of sisters on the varsity and six total sets in the program, the phrase can be taken quite literally.

The players on the Masconomet girls’ soccer team sport T-shirts with the slogan “Masco Means Family” printed on the back.

Advertisement

“[Boxford is] definitely a soccer town, a soccer district [including Middleton and Topsfield],” said Lecesse. “Growing the game for the next generation is so exciting.”

Saturday morning’s practice only lasted for an hour so that members of the team could scurry over to Topsfield, where they led a learn-to-play program for 5-year-olds.

“I love it,” said senior captain Elena Lindonen, whose younger sister, Kara, is a sophomore defender on the varsity. “I feel like the little girls get to look up to older kids and that they have this opportunity to become us, to become a future of the program and good soccer players.”

The learn-to-play program, which also takes place in Middleton and Boxford, affords players to be mentors, instilling a love for the game and a sense of community.

“I think we’ve all been playing together since we were 5 or 6 years old in Little League and we’ve just grown up together by playing together,” said senior captain Carissa Scannell, whose younger sister, Kayla, is a sophomore on the team. “It’s been really fun. I remember being that little and looking up to the real soccer players on the team. Now, they look up to us and think we’re so good. We do one move and they get so excited, it’s so cute.”

Advertisement

Lecesse also enlists middle schoolers to be ball girls for the team’s home games. A number of current players started as ball girls, watching the team interact and compete while feeling a part of the dynamic and helping fuel their own future soccer aspirations. The ball girls also go through the handshake line with the team.

“We get to talk to them before the game,” said Elena Lindonen. “Last game, we had them cool-down with us after we won. The smiles on their faces, oh my god, it was so cute.”

Masconomet has two sets of identical twins who log key minutes: seniors Alexandra and Gabriella Woodland, the younger sisters of 2019 grad Sophia Woodland, now playing at Boston University. And Amanda and Nicole Schneider have starred as freshmen.

Junior standout Taylor Bovardi has a younger sister playing on the JV-1 squad, Riley. They are the younger sisters of 2021 grad Morgan Bovardi, who is taking a gap year at Brewster Academy before playing at Sacred Heart. Junior Kendall Skulley also has a sister on the JV-1 team, Teagan, a freshman.

Kara Lindonen did not play on the team last year, opting to play at the club level instead. She re-joined Masco in time to play with Elena during her senior season, which both have thoroughly enjoyed.

Advertisement

“I like having my older sister on the team — I feel like we connect,” said Kara. “We just know each other, even if we haven’t played together on the field. We know what’s going on in each other’s minds and we can play together.”

The fact that two of the senior captains have younger siblings playing helps strengthen the bond. A fun dynamic, the team relates to each other on and off the field.

“There’s moments where we’re being sisters and we’re fighting, but there’s moments where we’re teammates,” said Elena. “We always say that Masco is family. It literally is family with this many sisters on the team.”

With 60 girls in the program, Lecesse believes that having so many sets of siblings creates a bond that goes beyond the pitch.

“This group of girls is special,” she said.

Corner kicks

▪ Senior Lea Gaspar is off to a hot start in net for Chelmsford (2-2-2). In six appearances, she has allowed seven goals — good for a 1.36 goals against average — while making a Merrimack Valley Conference-leading 38 saves.

Lions also make up three of the MVC’s top six points leaders, as Allie LoCoco, Mia Beauchesne, and Campbell Brown have each recorded 5 points through seven games.

▪ Plymouth North (6-0) has been dominant thus fast in the Patriot League, thanks to the work of Carly Schofield (13 goals, 1 assist), Megan Banzi (8 goals, 3 assists), and Kathryn Tocci (1 goal, 7 assists).

Advertisement

▪ Former Newton South standout Olivia Dubin has started all nine games in goal as a freshman at Holy Cross, recording two shutouts. In a homecoming of sorts, Dubin made six saves in a 5-3 loss against Boston College.

Her teammates include EMass. products Allie Waters (Newburyport), Sydney Baldwin (Lincoln-Sudbury), Phoebe Murphy (Hingham), Shelley Blumsack (Winchester), Alyssa Pettet (Amesbury), Caroline Harkins (Hingham), Cerys Balmer (Dover-Sherborn), and Emily Bubonovich (Natick).

Games to Watch

Wednesday, North Attleborough at Franklin, 3:45 p.m. – The No. 19 Panthers (3-0-1) host a North Attleborough squad (2-3-0) that has lost two games by one goal. The other defeat was a two-goal setback against Foxborough.

Thursday, Hopkinton at Dover-Sherborn, 4 p.m. – No. 18 D-S aims to get back on track in Tri-Valley League play. At 3-1-0 in conference play, Hopkinton sits atop the TVL Large, and at 4-1-0, Dover-Sherborn has control of the TVL Small.

Friday, Whitman-Hanson at Silver Lake, 3:45 p.m. – Each sitting at 3-1-1 overall, Whitman-Hanson and Silver Lake are battling it out in the middle of the Patriot League’s Keenan division.

Saturday, Bishop Stang at Austin Prep, 2 p.m. – The Spartans put up a fight against practically untouchable Bishop Feehan, so they’ll look to shake up the Catholic Central Large against undefeated No. 15 Austin Prep.

Monday, Central Catholic at Masconomet, 4 p.m. – Masco shot up the rankings this week to No. 10 after a win over North Andover.

Correspondent Emma Healy also contributed to this story.