Meet the Celtics’ coaching staff under Ime Udoka

The four newcomers have extensive ties with Udoka from his Oregon and San Antonio roots. Hardy joins the staff after six seasons as an assistant under Greg Popovich in San Antonio. The Williams College graduate also served as an assistant for USA Basketball in the 2019 FIBA Cup and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Will Hardy , Damon Stoudamire , Ben Sullivan, and Aaron Miles have been added to the coaching staff alongside holdovers Joe Mazzula and Tony Dobbins for the 2021-22 season.

Stoudamire, the former NBA rookie of the year and Portland native, comes to Boston after five seasons as the head coach at Pacific. He won West Coast Conference Coach of the Year honors in 2019-20 and was an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-11.

Sullivan is fresh off a title with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he was an assistant for three seasons. Prior to his stint with the Bucks, Sullivan was an assistant with the Hawks for four seasons and a video coordinator with San Antonio on the recommendation from Udoka. He is also from Oregon.

Miles, another Oregonian, will get his first chance to be an NBA assistant after coaching the G League’s Santa Cruz Warriors for two seasons and then serving as a player development coach with Golden State.

Mazzula and Dobbins are the lone holdovers from Brad Stevens’s staff. Mazzula returns for his third season and coached the Celtics during summer league. Dobbins is back for his second season as an assistant.

The Celtics also named Evan Bradds, Garrett Jackson, DJ MacLeay, and Steve Tchiengang to the player enhancement staff. Matt Reynolds will serve as the special assistant to Udoka.

