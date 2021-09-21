Revolution are expecting a much better performance in Chicago this time

“We’ve certainly improved from the opening game,” said Revolution coach Bruce Arena. “I think we’ve gotten better in all areas. Probably, we’ve improved the most in our attack.

The Revolution soon got their act together and are on a record-setting pace going into a rematch in Chicago Wednesday.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution are in the midst of what could be their most successful regular season, but they could not have kicked off the year much more clumsily in the season opener at Chicago. The Revolution fell behind quickly by two goals, then nearly surrendered a third in the 12th minute, before playing the Fire to a 2-2 tie.

Advertisement

“Last year, we struggled scoring goals. This year, we’ve scored our fair share of goals. So there’s been improvement, but overall, we’re a better attacking team and I think we have more depth.”

Last season, the Revolution set a team shots-per-game record (14.8) but totaled just 26 goals in 23 games. This year, they have converted 48 goals (1.85 per game), placing them on track to surpass the team marks of 55 goals and 1.83 per game set during a 30-game season in 2003.

The offense has been triggered by Carles Gil (16 assists), with Gustavo Bou (12 goals), Adam Buksa (11), and Tajon Buchanan (6) providing most of the scoring.

Last week, the Revolution (17-4-5, 56 points) displayed their attacking potential but misfired at a record rate in playing to a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew. Though the Revolution produced a team record-tying 34 shots against the Crew, they were mostly either off target or stymied by goalkeeper Eloy Room. Buksa led in attempts (11), scoring the Revolution goal in the 62d minute, followed by Buchanan (0 for 7) and Bou (0 for 6).

“We controlled the game, but just the end product wasn’t there on the night,” said Buchanan, whose forays on the right wing have led to a $7 million transfer to Club Brugge in December. “But it was a good performance.

Advertisement

“We’ve just got to keep performing, take it game by game, and try and finish our chances when we get those. If we scored some of our early chances, the game would’ve opened up for us. But Columbus was a team that sat in, and it was very hard to break them down, and credit to them for doing that.”

Despite squandering a chance for victory against the Crew, the Revolution extended their lead to 10 points in the Supporters’ Shield standings and 15 points in the Eastern Conference, as their closest pursuers were defeated.

With eight games remaining, the Revolution’s magic number for clinching a playoff spot is 6 points; the combination of a win over Chicago plus losses by D.C. United and Inter Miami would assure the Revolution a berth in the postseason.

The Revolution have been strengthened by the return of Bou and Gil from injury. Arena appears encouraged by the Bou-Buksa forward combination, which got off to an uneven start but began clicking before the setup was disrupted by injury and recent international callups. Gil, with Tommy McNamara and Matt Polster providing holding midfield support, last week played 90 minutes for the first time since July 31.

The 12th-place Fire (6-14-5, 23 points) have compiled a three-game home unbeaten streak, but have not competed at Soldier Field since Aug. 15. Last month, the Fire lost winger Przemyslaw Frankowski (transfer to RC Lens) and last week played without Ignacio Aliseda and Gaston Gimenez (team protocol violations) in a 2-0 loss to Montreal.

Advertisement

“We got off to a bad start in Chicago, so definitely looking to have a good return performance,” Revolution defender DeJuan Jones said. “But also in that game, we did well. We showed our resiliency and we stuck together and we battled back to tie the game and we could have won it at the end.

“So, I mean, our team is great, and we’re just continuing to improve each and every day. We’re just really excited for this return game in Chicago, because we have to get some revenge.”