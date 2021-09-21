Rod Laver, one of tennis’s grandest champions, reconnects with the past at Longwood

That event will happen about 10 miles away at TD Garden, but for Laver, bringing his event to Boston means bringing it to Longwood, too, where he first arrived as a teenage sensation from Australia and soon made a new tennis home, winning five of the first six US Pro Championships played on the facility’s immaculate grass courts.

No, really. Laver is actually beside himself, posing and pointing at a picture from one of his many tennis victories at Longwood Cricket Club, channeling long-ago memories of a storied career that just recently retained one of the game’s most hallowed records (more on that in a minute), a career set to be celebrated in these parts with the upcoming Laver Cup.

So in he strode Tuesday, balancing his 83-year-old self gracefully on a pair of tennis sneakers, not quite moving like his nickname “The Rocket” might suggest, but taking his time to soak up every step of a rare stroll through his own past.

“It’s amazing to bring back memories at Longwood,” he says, eyeing photos, including many of him alongside contemporary greats such as Tony Roche, John Newcombe, and Ken Rosewall, and running his hand over trophies, including one he won here that was returned when a member tracked it down on eBay in South America.

He reads plaques with his name inscribed on them, including one that marked what was once the preeminent lead-up to New York’s US Open, eyeing the copy of a scorecard from a win here against Pancho Gonzalez, delivered and remembered with the man who actually umpired the match.

“I first came here at 17, and I was not really aware of the stories of the members, the plaques, all that,” he says. “I think that is one of the things I like so much about Longwood is all the history of the place.

“When you’re seeing 25 or 30 grass courts, that’s how I learned the game. I even played in the indoor courts over there.”

As any fan of tennis knows, Laver played, and won, all over the world. He bridged the gap from dominating the amateur ranks to flourishing in the Open era, with a calendar Grand Slam on each side of that divide. Laver’s 1969 professional sweep of the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open titles earned a well-deserved reawakening in recent weeks thanks to the pursuit of the same feat that Serbia’s Novak Djokovic came oh-so-close to completing.

But don’t make the mistake of casting Laver as a modern-day ‘72 Miami Dolphin rooting against perfection. Laver was gracious, traveling to New York to be on hand for the final, ready to pop champagne only in the event of congratulating the man they call Djoker.

Of course, it didn’t happen, with Djokovic falling at the hands of world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev (who is one of the main attractions at the Laver Cup), which only underscores just how difficult a sweep it is to complete.

Laver (right) greets his son, Rick, as he arrives at Longwood Cricket Club. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Laver’s reaction, as shared Tuesday, equally underscores his graciousness as a beloved champ.

“I’m sad for Djokovic, but at the same time, records are records,” he says. “If you can’t win, then that’s how it works. I’m sure he’s going to have time to set himself up for another chance.”

It won’t be easy, but it will be compelling to watch.

In all sports, those connections from the past are so important, weaving the threads that give us context, that make us appreciate not only the greatness of what we’re watching now, but the reflection on what built the foundation to make it possible.

Laver is a foundational piece of the great sport of tennis, a singular competitor who could catch fire on the court like that rocket he was nicknamed for, obliterating an opponent in a 6-0 set before it seemed the defeated even had a chance to catch his breath. Laver’s unique lefthanded game had few flaws, and his place in the history of the game is secure in events like the Laver Cup, a trophy he also got to put his hands on Tuesday.

“I don’t think they were quite like this when we were playing,” he said with a laugh, eyeing the enormous prize.

Some of the photos on the walls at Longwood show Laver in his heyday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The statistics say they haven’t made another one like Laver yet, either. That his Grand Slam feat still stands, 52 years later, reminds us that not even the greatest tennis technology, powerful rackets, and faster balls can will someone to make it happen. In this age of specialization, it might be harder for anyone but Rafael Nadal to win in France, but so too is it harder for someone like Nadal to win on the hardcourts of New York City.

Laver’s game was so complete. But if one of the oldest and truest sports clichés is that records are made to be broken, it must also say something when they’re not. Like Ted Williams being the last guy to hit .400, it says you’re the best of the best.

And here, on the grounds of the oldest tennis club in the United States (opened in 1877), amid the tufted chairs and trophy cases that fill the throwback beauty of the lobby, Rod Laver, standing beside himself, reminds us he was once the best of the best.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.