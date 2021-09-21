Rookie quarterback Davis Mills to start for Texans Thursday night against Panthers

Culley said the Texans plan to promote Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the Panthers (2-0).

Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Later Tuesday the Texans placed Taylor on injured reserve, which means that he must miss at least three games.

Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury.

Taylor was injured in the first half of Houston’s 31-21 loss to Cleveland on Sunday and didn’t return after halftime. Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, took over and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Deshaun Watson was not an option to fill in in the wake of Taylor’s injury after Culley said Monday that he would be inactive for Thursday’s game just as he has been for the first two games.

Watson has been listed as inactive/not injury-related following his trade request and after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.

Before Taylor was put on IR, Culley said the Texans (1-1) could explore signing another quarterback next week if Taylor remains out.

Rookie receiver Nico Collins was also placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Collins, who was a third-round pick in this year’s draft, has a shoulder injury.

Steelers are hurting

So much for the Steelers’ very brief run with good health.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, wide receiver Diontae Johnson, cornerback Joe Haden, and inside linebacker Devin Bush are among a growing list of players dealing with issues as the Steelers (1-1) prepare to host the Bengals (1-1) on Sunday. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu is now on injured reserve after undergoing surgery Monday on his fractured right ankle.

Coach Mike Tomlin said that Roethlisberger is dealing with an injury to his left pectoral, leaving his participation in practice this week in question. Tomlin wasn’t sure when Roethlisberger got hurt, though he did not miss a snap during a 26-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Watt, Highsmith, Bush, and Haden are all dealing with groin injuries. Haden and Bush were both inactive on Sunday after testing the injuries during pregame. Watt sustained his injury in the second quarter and watched from the sideline in sweatpants as Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr lit up the Steelers up for 263 yards and two touchdowns after halftime. Highsmith was on the field during the Raiders’ final drive.

Tomlin did not rule any of them out for Cincinnati’s visit to Heinz Field. He sounded less optimistic about Johnson, who injured his knee at the end of a short gain on the game’s final snap.

“He’s looking better, but that’s not to be confused with great,” Tomlin said of Johnson, who leads the team with 14 receptions through two weeks.

Tomlin stressed all of the answers to his team’s injury problems are “in house,” indicating he doesn’t expect them to be long term while expressing confidence in his reserves and practice squad players.

Browns’ Landry on IR

For the first time in his NFL career, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game because of an injury. And not just one. Landry was placed on injured reserve with a sprained knee ligament, meaning he must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. At this point, it’s not clear when the five-time Pro Bowler will be back. Landry got hurt after catching a short pass and picking up 9 yards on the second play from scrimmage in Sunday’s win over the Texans. The 28-year-old Landry will now be sidelined for games against the Bears, Vikings, and Chargers before he can return, and it’s possible he could be out longer depending on the severity of his sprained medial collateral ligament. Landry had never missed a game for any reason in eight years before he was forced to sit one in 2020 because of COVID-19 contact tracing protocols. In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry has 242 catches for 3,070 yards and 13 TDs … Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome’s roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting. The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later and there were no immediate reports of any injuries. Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.