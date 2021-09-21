The Ryder Cup is Friday through Sunday. Here is what you need to know

The Ryder Cup is at Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wis. The schedule:

Session 2 (foursomes): 1:45 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Day 2 — Saturday

Session 1 (four-ball) starts: 8 a.m.

Session 2 (foursomes) starts: 1:45 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 8-9 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on NBC

Day 3 — Sunday

Singles: noon

Live TV coverage: noon-6 p.m. on NBC

The US team

The United States has lost four of the past five Ryder Cups and is once again a favorite this year. A look at the team:

Daniel Berger

He has a win and eight top 10s this year. Underrated, and gutsy in the clutch.

Patrick Cantlay

The player of the year stared down Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau en route to victories.

Bryson DeChambeau

Is he a team player? 0-3-0 in the Ryder Cup, he says the blisters on his hands from training with professional long drivers are fine.

Harris English

The best putter on the team and on the Tour, and he’s won twice in 2021.

Tony Finau

Might be the most beloved teammate because of his demeanor but he broke through with a win in 2021 and confidence is evident.

Dustin Johnson

He’s 7-9 in four appearances in this tournament and nobody knows which DJ will show up: the major champion or the uninterested bystander.

Brooks Koepka

Injuries, ego, and distractions are part of his game. The baffling and long-running feud with DeChambeau is Exhibit A.

Collin Morikawa

He’s 24 and he’s already won two majors. He has not been in form since mid-summer, however.

Xander Schauffele

The Olympic gold medalist is all blood and guts. He might turn out to be the most clutch player on the team.

Scottie Scheffler

A Ryder Cup rookie, he’s long and he’s usually in contention in all the big events (five straight top 20s in the majors).

Jordan Spieth

Once the best putter in the world, he’s still uncommonly precise from 20 feet, and he is a formidable teammate (5-1-0 in four-ball and 2-1-2 in foursomes at the Ryder Cup) and probably will pair with Justin Thomas.

Justin Thomas

His passion and energy will be on full display and he is 4-1-0 at the Ryder Cup.





Jim Hoban can be reached at james.hoban@globe.com.