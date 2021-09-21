Ty Law responds to Peyton Manning saying the Patriots bugged his locker: ‘We were in his head a little bit’

And while Manning seemed to be mentioning it only as humorous banter, there was a time when his accusation had some seriousness to it.

“Every time I played against New England, I used to go and talk to my receivers in the shower, like in the far corner,” Manning said . “I’m like, ‘Don’t talk about a play next to my locker, because I know it’s bugged. I know it’s got a hot mic in there.’ We’re in the shower, very strange to see seven guys hanging out in there.”

During his latest Monday Night Football parallel broadcast, Peyton Manning decided to revisit a particularly striking accusation from the height of the Colts-Patriots rivalry.

In 2015, former Colts coach Tony Dungy told “The Dan Patrick Show” that Manning was indeed concerned about the Patriots bugging his locker.

“I know that that is very true, and, you know, as Peyton talked to guys who played for the Patriots, some of the guys who came over — whether it’s true or not he treated it as true,” Dungy explained. “We didn’t have a lot of strategy discussions inside the locker room there.”

But what do former Patriots players think about Manning’s accusation (serious or otherwise)?

Former Patriots cornerback Ty Law, who picked off Peyton Manning nine times in his Hall of Fame career, shared his thoughts in a Tuesday interview with “The Greg Hill Show.”

“He might’ve thought that because we were in his head a little bit,” said Law. “Let’s be honest, we were in his head a little bit. That’s OK. That’s Bill Belichick scheming up things and giving players confidence, so you probably did think we had a bug in there because we knew what you were doing. I ain’t gonna tell no secrets right now, but we knew what he was doing. So go ahead in the shower with all your buddies.”

Ultimately, Law takes Manning’s comments as joking, noting that he has respect for a fellow Hall of Famer.

“Peyton is my friend, a great quarterback, a great competitor,” Law explained. “But there’s gonna always be a lot of talk about that rivalry, whether it’s him joking about we had it bugged or this-gate or that-gate. What’s this one called? Bug-gate? That’s just another -gate they want to add onto it for whatever reason. But Peyton is great. I think his analysis is funny, his wit is awesome. I enjoy listening to him.”