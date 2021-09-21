White Sox lose to Tigers, putting AL Central clinch on hold

Reyes had four of Detroit’s 16 hits. Daz Cameron reached base four times and scored two runs for the Tigers, who have won the first two games of the three-game series.

The magic number for the White Sox to clinch the division remained at two games.

Akil Baddoo and Victor Reyes drove in two runs apiece and the Detroit Tigers stalled the Chicago White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

Bryan Garcia (3-2) pitched 1 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief for Detroit starter Tyler Alexander, who went five innings. Michael Fulmer got the last four outs for his 11th save.

Jace Fry (0-1) gave up three runs on four hits in 1 ⅔ innings of relief of White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel, who also lasted five innings. Luis Robert led Chicago’s offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Robert gave Chicago a 2-0 lead in the third with a two-run single through a drawn-in infield. The Tigers scored in the bottom of the inning on Baddoo’s RBI single.

Baddoo’s second run-scoring hit tied the score at 2-2 in the fourth.

Detroit nearly took the lead in the sixth when Reyes was called safe at home on Baddoo’s fielder’s choice grounder. The call was overturned upon video review.

The Tigers broke the deadlock in the seventh on Niko Goodrum’s RBI single. Reyes ripped a two-run single to give his team a three-run lead.

Tim Anderson’s single in the eighth knocked in the White Sox’s final run.

Jo Lasorda, widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager, dies at 91

Jo Lasorda, the widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91.

She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.

The former Joan Miller met Tommy Lasorda at a minor league baseball game in her hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, where he was playing for the Spinners. They wed on April 14, 1950, a union that lasted 70 years until Tommy’s death last January at age 93.

Lasorda is survived by daughter Laura and granddaughter Emily, as well as sister Gladys Reeves of Greenville. She was preceded in death by son Tom Jr.

Valdez, González, Maldonado send Astros past Angels 10-0

With a well-rested Framber Valdez on the mound turning in one of his best performances in an outstanding season, the Houston Astros really didn’t need all the runs they racked up on a blowout night at the Big A.

Valdez pitched seven innings of six-hit ball, Marwin González launched a grand slam, and the Astros moved closer to the AL West title with a 10-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Martin Maldonado socked a three-run homer in the eighth, José Siri hit a leadoff homer, and Carlos Correa had an early RBI single among his four hits as the Astros (89-61) opened their final road trip of the regular season by getting 17 hits in their fifth win in six games.

Valdez (11-5) came back strong after missing his previous turn in the rotation with a small cut on his hand. The lefthander struck out six and pitched around three walks. He escaped a bases-loaded jam with his 98th and final pitch in the seventh.

“I really took advantage of that time off not to just rest, but to focus on my next outing,” Valdez said through a translator. “I wanted to make sure I did my best job. ... What I need to do is focus when the playoffs are coming and be ready to do my job 100%. We’re just ready to give it everything we have and to get to that World Series.”

Houston continued to close in on its fourth AL West championship in five seasons by moving seven games ahead of second-place Oakland, which lost to Seattle. The Astros’ magic number dropped to six.