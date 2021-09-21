Xander Bogaerts powers Red Sox to sixth straight win

Marcus Stroman has had success against the Red Sox during his tenure in the big leagues. Heading into Tuesday’s start, the Mets righthander carried a 3.44 career ERA when facing the Sox in 14 starts and 86⅓ innings of work.

With the win, the Red Sox have a 1½-game lead on the Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot.

Xander Bogaerts had a two-run homer and two-run single as the Red Sox won their sixth straight game, beating the New York Mets, 6-3, on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Through the first three frames Tuesday, the Red Sox couldn’t quite solve Stroman but certainly made him uncomfortable on the hill, specifically in the bottom of the third.

Advertisement

José Iglesias led off with a double down the left field line. A hit batsman followed by a walk to Kyle Schwarber loaded the bases, giving the Sox their first chance to strike. Nevertheless, they would come up empty as Bogaerts grounded out into a double play and Rafael Devers flied out to shallow left field.

On the other side, Eduardo Rodriguez navigated his way through three scoreless innings of his own but he, too, would find himself in a bases-loaded jam.

In the top of the fourth, Rodriguez walked Francisco Lindor, then allowed a Javy Baez single. Rodriguez allowed two straight walks after that with the last one coming against J.D. Davis to bring in the first run of the contest. Michael Conforto’s single to the left side beat the shift, stretching the Mets’ lead to 2-0.

The Sox finally got to Stroman in the fourth aided by a Kevin Pillar blunder. Stroman fanned J.D. Martinez and Alex Verdugo, but Bobby Dalbec’s double kept the frame alive. Christian Vázquez then lined a pitch in the direction of Pillar, who took a step in and got burned as the ball sailed over his head and toward the wall, trimming the Sox’ deficit to one run.

Advertisement

In the fifth inning, Kiké Hernández hit his 18th homer into the Green Monster seats to tie it. Bogaerts then demolished a two-run shot that put the Sox ahead, 4-2.

In the sixth, the Sox put two on with two outs against reliever Miguel Castro, forcing the Mets to dig deeper into their bullpen. Brad Hand walked Schwarber and then Bogaerts delivered two more runs with a grounder through the right side.

Rodirguez lasted just 4⅓ innings and was replaced by Ryan Brasier with runners on first and third. Brasier (1-1) steered his way through Rodirguez’s doing, striking out Baez and inducing a Pete Alonso ground out to end the threat. Darwinzon Hernandez, the sixth Sox pitcher, came on in the ninth and got the the final two outs.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.