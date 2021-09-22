Duterte taps military to assist hospitals as nurses get sick

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the police and the military to augment hospital staffing in the capital region as hundreds of health workers have contracted coronavirus.

At least five major hospitals in Metro Manila that are already running at full capacity have to quarantine infected frontliners and couldn’t accept more patients, Duterte said. About 400 workers in those hospitals have been infected, he said.

The Philippines, a global supplier of nurses, is experiencing a “dearth of supply,” according to Duterte. Medical staff in the Southeast Asian nation last month protested low pay, delayed benefits and government neglect as near-record high daily cases overwhelmed hospitals.