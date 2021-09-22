Ford invests in battery recycling company

Ford Motor Co. is investing $50 million in an upstart electric vehicle battery recycling company as the automaker moves to shore up its US battery supply chain. The Dearborn, Mich., automaker will invest in Redwood Materials, a Nevada-based company founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel. Ford says in a statement that Redwood can recover 95 percent of precious metals in EV batteries such as nickel, cobalt, lithium, and copper, all of which could run short as the world shifts from internal combustion to electric vehicles. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb willing to share information on dangerous properties with rivals

Airbnb chief executive Brian Chesky says he is “absolutely” willing to share information on dangerous listings with rival short-term rental providers in order to help protect users from violent crime. In an interview on Bloomberg TV Tuesday, Chesky said Airbnb was already liaising with other platforms about party house listings, but that the companies could ‘’of course go further’' to include properties they’ve deemed to be dangerous. If implemented, such cooperation would see Airbnb, Vrbo, and other rental companies disclosing information on properties they’ve banned after violent crimes have occurred there, to prevent the listing from popping up on another platform. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Nearly 3 million EU workers may be cold this winter

Almost 3 million European Union workers can’t afford to heat their homes amid a rise in energy prices, according to a labor organization’s study released Wednesday. The European Trade Union Confederation, which represents 45 million members, said that 15 percent of the EU’s working poor — the equivalent of 2,713,578 people — lacks enough money to turn on the heating. Wholesale prices for gas and electricity have surged across Europe, raising the prospect of increases in already high utility bills and further pain for people who took a financial hit from the coronavirus pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TRAVEL

US welcoming transcontinental flights will not bail out Paris airports

The reopening of transatlantic flights to the United States is “great news” for Paris, but it won’t bring air traffic back to where it was before the pandemic, according to the operator of the city’s airports. Paris serves as a hub to connect various continents, and “as long as Asia is closed, notably China,” all incoming traffic to Paris that normally goes to China from Africa, Latin America, or North America is being slowed down, Aeroports de Paris chief executive Augustin de Romanet said during a media event at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday. US authorities said on Monday they will allow entry to most foreign air travelers as long as they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The new rules are due to start in early November. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FINANCE

UBS trader sues over ‘toxic’ environment, punishing workload

A UBS trader sued his employer over allegations the “toxic” London work environment and “punishing workload” caused his mental health to deteriorate so far he was no longer able to work. A 35-year veteran at the Swiss bank, Simon Rope, is seeking more than $273,000, for negligence over an anxiety disorder caused by “the stress to which he was subjected in” UBS’s London office, his lawyers alleged in a UK lawsuit. Rope has survived at least 17 rounds of layoffs but hasn’t returned to the trading floor since 2018, they said. UBS denied negligence and breaching its duty of care to Rope. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft revamping devices

Microsoft introduced an end-to-end revamp of its Surface devices, including an update to its popular two-in-one laptop models, part of a push to be a bigger force in computer hardware. The new lineup, unveiled at an event Wednesday, refreshes three of its hybrid laptop-tablet devices, adds 5G to its SurfaceDuo phone, and launches a new pro-focused Laptop Studio device. The tech giant is gearing up for the holiday season, looking to challenge devices from Apple, Samsung, and Google. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

MOVIES

Man arrested for faking evidence and lying in lawsuit against late CEO of Paramout

A California man was arrested and charged with faking evidence and lying in a $50 million lawsuit accusing late Paramount Pictures Corp. chief executive Brad Grey and former MTV head Brian Graden of sexual assault. Rovier Carrington, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles and charged in a criminal complaint with one count of perjury, Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement Wednesday. Carrington filed the suit in New York in 2018, claiming the two men had sexually exploited and then defrauded him by deciding not to produce his reality television show. The suit was thrown out when a judge determined that Carrington had faked a set of 10 e-mail chains he used as evidence in the case. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

DELIVERY

FedEx to test self-driving trucks

Aurora Innovation Inc. will help move cargo for FedEx in a pilot project in Texas that uses the startup’s technology in a self-driving Paccar Inc. truck. The arrangement marks FedEx’s first trial of autonomous driving. The vehicles will carry several loads a week for FedEx between Dallas and Houston, with a safety driver behind the wheel and a co-pilot in the passenger seat. The trucks will make the 500-mile round trips along the Interstate Highway 45 corridor, the companies said Wednesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

US to return ancient tablet bought by Hobby Lobby

The United States will return a 3,500-year-old clay tablet previously owned by craft retail chain Hobby Lobby to Iraq after the Justice Department concluded it was stolen around the start of the Gulf War and sold illegally in the US market. The Gilgamesh Tablet, which features inscriptions in Sumerian, is considered one of the world’s oldest religious texts. In 2014, Hobby Lobby bought the item for $1.67 million to display it at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, which was started by the retailer’s billionaire founder and chief executive officer, David Green. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MEDIA

Netflix acquires works of Roald Dahl

Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’’ The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to the author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed. The deal builds on a partnership struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series, under which “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” is getting a reboot by Academy Award winning filmmaker Taika Waititi and Netflix is working with Sony on an adaptation of “Matilda the Musical.’’ — ASSOCIATED PRESS