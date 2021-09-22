Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Sept. 14) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An American white pelican was photographed in flight over Mill Pond in Orleans.
Birds at South Monomoy included a yellow-bellied flycatcher, a pied-billed grebe, a wood duck, 8 blue-winged teal, a Northern shoveler, 6 ring-necked ducks, 4 American wigeon, 4 Northern pintail, 14 ruddy ducks, 4 common gallinule, 6 American coot, an alder flycatcher, and a golden-winged warbler.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included a little gull, 2 parasitic jaegers, 11 lesser black-backed gulls, a black tern, 200 roseate terns, 2,400 common terns, 2 Forster’s terns, 17 great shearwaters, 15 Manx shearwaters, and a probable sighting of a brown booby.
Advertisement
Birds noted at Pochet Island in Orleans included a yellow-billed cuckoo, an American golden plover, a whimbrel, a pectoral sandpiper, 3 merlins, a Philadelphia vireo, a veery, an American pipit, a worm-eating warbler, a Connecticut warbler, a Cape May warbler, a scarlet tanager, and 2 rose-breasted grosbeaks.
Other sightings around the Cape included a whip-poor-will in Falmouth; an Acadian flycatcher and a Connecticut warbler in Mashpee; 8 yellow-crowned night-herons in West Barnstable; a little blue heron, 3 glossy ibis, and 26 snowy egrets at Forest Beach in Chatham; a Lincoln’s sparrow, a Brewster’s warbler, and a yellow-breasted chat at Fort Hill in Eastham; and a red crossbill and a yellow-bellied sapsucker at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary.
For more information about bird sightings or to report sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.