When your neighbor’s garage becomes a free movie theater

After that, he and his friends came up with other ideas for their garage gatherings. They watched some of the 2016 presidential debates. Then they showed Boston crime and noir films such as “The Departed” and “The Friends of Eddie Coyle,” with live commentary from Shuman’s friend Greg Henning, who was running for district attorney at the time.

“I’m a teacher, and I had found a projector screen in a dumpster at my school. We strung a 200-foot ethernet cable from my living room, out the window, down two stories and ran it around. We invited some friends over to watch, you know, ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ or some kind of classic.”

It started as a fun thing for friends. Matt Shuman’s garage on Wenham Street in Jamaica Plain was big — and then in 2015, he found something to make it better.

Advertisement

Sometimes neighbors would set up chairs and join the fun. “People would see us out there, come on by, you know, grab a beer hang out. And then I started a Facebook group.”

That’s when Shuman’s garage became something more official, the Wenham Street Cinema, as he calls it, is an outdoor screening space, a place for concerts and talks, and in COVID-19 times, a refuge for people who want to see friendly faces without having to commit to buying a ticket to anything. It’s not a business, but it does have a nice Instagram account where people can see pics and learn about upcoming events. He also got a better projector after lockdown.

“The whole reason behind this was to like build a sense of community,” said Shuman, who’s from Groton and moved to Jamaica Plain after graduating college in 2006. “I grew up knowing my neighbors. … I was very lucky to come into Jamaica Plain and be surrounded by things like [the community arts organization] Spontaneous Celebrations. Part of the reason I’m doing this is to sustain this kind of community art spirit of Jamaica Plain.”

Advertisement

Shuman kept programming to a minimum before vaccinations, and has made sure activities can feel safe and spaced out around the property. Neighbors haven’t complained, but he says they all have his cell number just in case. He’s felt “life-sustaining joy” at how supportive his neighbors have been.

On Saturday, some will be there to enjoy the last installment of a concert series In partnership with Light of Day Records, the record store inside Monument Market. Singer and poet Genie Santiago will perform between 4 and 7 p.m. The street will be closed to cars (Wenham secured permits for these shows). This weekend is also Jamaica Plain Open Studios.

Shuman has another Save the Date to share: on Oct. 23, he’ll screen the Robert Eggers movie “The Witch” at 6 p.m. for Halloween. Like all the events at Wenham Street, it’s free for all.











