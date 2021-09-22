After Revere pushback, Janey doubles down on a regional solution to Mass. and Cass

Her comments came a day after news broke that Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo was criticizing the city’s plan, saying that Boston officials had not properly consulted Revere officials about the details of the proposal to move homeless people from Boston to 30 rooms at the Quality Inn Hotel, located just off Route 1 on Morris Street. There, they would receive “wraparound services” that would help them find stability, recovery, and treatment, according to Boston officials. Earlier in the pandemic, the inn had been used as a COVID-19 isolation hotel, available to people in Chelsea, Revere, and other cities who had COVID-19 but could not safely isolate at home.

“This burden has fallen to Boston for far too long,” said Janey in a short interview inside her fifth-floor City Hall office.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey on Wednesday doubled down on a city plan to move some homeless people from the area known as Mass. and Cass to a Revere hotel, making a case for the need for a regional solution to the opioid crisis that has ravaged that Boston neighborhood.

Janey forcefully countered Arrigo’s criticism in a statement later Wednesday, and said that officials from Boston and Revere have been in communication since the start of the month.

“Standing against this proposal means standing against 30 people having a place to call home,” she said. “It means denying 30 people the health care they deserve at a time they need it most. . . . Municipal leaders who say that we need to do this work as a region but who fail to take responsibility in their own city or town may be making a good sound bite. But, it does not solve the problem.”

But Arrigo, even after speaking with Janey Wednesday afternoon, said he still did not have any details.

“The problem is there is no plan,” he said in an e-mail Wednesday evening. “We have asked several times for the regional plan they talk about but yet no one has been able to produce it or show us how we fit into a larger effort.”

During the City Hall interview earlier in the day, Janey said she wanted to make sure the focus remained on the individuals who are suffering on the streets. The heart of the city’s opioid epidemic is the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area located near Boston Medical Center. The rampant opioid trade there has made the area a hotbed of overdoses, street violence, and sexual exploitation.

She said she has had recent discussions with Governor Charlie Baker and Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins about how best to deal with the public safety and quality-of-life issues presented by the opioid dealing and use in the area, but offered scant detail regarding what they discussed to alleviate the thorny knot of issues at Mass. and Cass, other than to reiterate her call for a regional solution.

“I’m not going to get into the weeds on this,” said Janey at one point.

Meanwhile, Baker on Wednesday called the situation at Mass. and Cass “a humanitarian crisis” and echoed Janey’s call for a collaborative, regional effort to address the problems there.

“Everybody agrees, conversations are taking place at the staff level and at our level,” Baker said. “We want to help, and I do think, in the end, that will involve what I would call a collaborative effort on the part of a lot of people.”

Janey said her administration has been in contact with the district attorney’s office to craft a plan for what to do with “people who are preying on people, who have outstanding warrants, done violent attacks, who have been trafficking either people or drugs.”

Rollins did not respond to multiple requests for comment Wednesday.

The Revere hotel initiative is a pilot program that will last three months, according to Janey’s office. Criteria for being chosen to move to the hotel includes willingness to engage in behavioral health support and interest in moving to the site. Once there, individuals will meet regularly with housing case managers, recovery coaches, and a behavioral health team. The case managers will help the residents move from the hotel to a new home, “once a housing pathway is identified,” the administration said.

The start date has yet to be determined. The city will use a transportation service to shuttle the residents who have been selected.

Janey left the door open for public health officials using other locations outside the city for transitional housing for homeless on Mass. and Cass.

“It’s important for all municipalities to be part of the solution,” she said.

The complex problems at Mass. and Cass existed long before Janey became acting mayor in March. (Janey was eliminated from the mayoral race in last week’s preliminary election.)

And the rash of issues that Mass. and Cass represents — mental health, addiction, housing, public safety — continues to be an issue in the mayoral race, with the two remaining contenders addressing the matter on Wednesday.

At a news conference outside City Hall, City Councilor Michelle Wu reiterated that identifying city parcels that can be quickly retrofitted to meet some housing needs is “an immediate priority” that she plans to undertake within her first 100 days in office should she win. Hinting at Arrigo’s complaints about a lack of communication, Wu said she looks “forward to strengthening our regional partnerships and will step into this role of ensuring that there is clear communication.”

“This is still a conversation with our regional partners,” she said. “We need to be on the same page with proactive, comprehensive strategies that are clear to everyone.”

Wu’s mayoral opponent and council colleague, Annissa Essaibi George, also emphasized the need for a regional solution to the problems of Mass. and Cass. Shortly before a council meeting at City Hall, she spoke of the need to “decentralize services” in the area, which is home to multiple homeless shelters and outpatient centers for addiction as well as a pair of methadone clinics. City officials estimate that at least 60 percent of those suffering in and around Mass. and Cass come from communities outside of Boston, an estimate made from shelter data and from on-the-ground engagement. The plan to move some folks to a hotel in Revere is an “immediate, quick, stop-gap measure,” she said.

The number of people at Mass. and Cass has increased, she said, “as other communities have walked away from their commitment to helping people who are sick, people who are not well.”

“Our continuum of care here in the city of Boston is collapsing under the weight of the opioid crisis,” said Essaibi George.

The mayor’s race isn’t the only political arena where Mass. and Cass matters. In a series of tweets, Danielle Allen, a Harvard professor who is running for governor, referenced the Revere hotel situation, charging: “This is exactly the kind of Commonwealth-wide issue the Governor should be leading on and is not.”

“We need more access to substance use disorder health resources in Western and Central Mass. and on the Cape,” she said. “More access to behavioral health resources generally.”

