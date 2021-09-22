City to conduct City Council District 7 recount this weekend

City election officials on Saturday will conduct a recount of preliminary election ballots in the City Council District 7 race, an official said Wednesday.

The District 7 seat, which includes parts of Roxbury, the South End, and Fenway, is currently held by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who stepped aside to run for mayor.

Tania Fernandes Anderson, executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets, finished well ahead of the other eightcompetitors, with 2,014 votes. But the race for the second position on the November ballot was much closer; the city’s initial count had Roy Owens Sr. in second place, with 1,284 votes, and Angelina “Angie” Camacho just 28 votes behind him. 8,522 were cast in the preliminary election’s District 7 race, according to the city.