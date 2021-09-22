City to conduct City Council District 7 recount this weekend

City election officials on Saturday will conduct a recount of preliminary election ballots in the City Council District 7 race, an official said Wednesday.
The District 7 seat, which includes parts of Roxbury, the South End, and Fenway, is currently held by Acting Mayor Kim Janey, who stepped aside to run for mayor.
Tania Fernandes Anderson, executive director of Bowdoin Geneva Main Streets, finished well ahead of the other eightcompetitors, with 2,014 votes. But the race for the second position on the November ballot was much closer; the city’s initial count had Roy Owens Sr. in second place, with 1,284 votes, and Angelina “Angie” Camacho just 28 votes behind him. 8,522 were cast in the preliminary election’s District 7 race, according to the city.
Sabino Piemonte, head assistant registrar of the Boston Election Department, said the department will recount ballots by hand at City Hall.
Camacho, a public health leader and community organizer, announced Monday night that she submitted a recount petition to the Election Department. The candidate posted a statement regarding Sept. 14′s unofficial preliminary election results on Twitter:
September 21, 2021
“Given such a small margin, we owe it to our supporters, friends, and the community to make sure that every ballot is counted and every voice has been heard,” Camacho wrote.
More details on the exact time and location of the public recount will soon be available on the city’s website, Piemonte said.
Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.