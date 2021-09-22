City worker rescued from collapsed trench in Haverhill

A city worker in Haverhill was buried up to his waist in dirt Wednesday after a portion of the trench he was working on collapsed, officials said.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Carleton Street and Peoples Place just after 9:30 a.m. and found a man, an employee of the city’s water department, stuck in a trench he had been working on, Haverhill Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said.

Firefighters quickly pulled him out, and the man refused treatment from EMTs on the scene. He was “conscious and alert” through the duration of the incident, O’Brien said.