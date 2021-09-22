COVID-19 testing, district goals are focus of Newton School Committee meeting

Anticipating about 50 to 70 fewer students within the next decade, the committee unanimously voted to approve the new plan for Lincoln-Eliot with member Bridget Ray-Canada of Ward 1 abstaining. The revisions eliminate four classrooms the district had planned to add, leaving a total of 20 including two dedicated to special education.

The committee also focused on revising plans to redesign the Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School building on Jackson Road in Nonantum due to a projected decline in district enrollment.

The Newton School Committee discussed district-wide goals around education equity and COVID-19 testing at its first meeting of the school year Sept. 20.

Advertisement

Some committee members discussed how revising the project could save the city money. Others spoke about the new plans for two special education classrooms.

“What’s unique about the special education classrooms, the two, is that they are full size classrooms,” Superintendent David Fleishman said. “So they give us flexibility for general education or special education.”

“I think we’re in a really exciting position to vote tonight,” said Mayor Fuller before the final tally.

The Newton School Committee also discussed how the nationwide bus-driver shortage is impacting Newton Public Schools transportation. Liam Hurley, chief administrative and financial officer and assistant superintendent of the district, said he is concerned about staffing the yellow school buses. Currently there are enough drivers for students to get to school, Hurley said, but the shortage is affecting transportation to athletics.

Hurley said the district is working with school athletic directors and its contractor Eastern Bus Company on driver recruitment and filling driver vacancies.

“We need to cover these routes, and we are struggling with it,” he said.

The Newton School Committee also discussed the district’s COVID-19 testing program. Newton schools will offer three forms of COVID-19 testing in the upcoming school year.

At the meeting, Elizabeth Fitzmaurice, the assistant superintendent for Student Services, said 51 percent of staff and 57 percent of students had opted-into COVID-19 testing as of Sept. 20.

Advertisement

If students develop symptoms at school, or are unvaccinated and identified as having had close contact with someone who tested positive, they will have access to a rapid COVID-19 test at school. According to the district’s description of the testing program, vaccinated students identified to have had close contact with a student who tested positive will not be permitted to take the rapid test.

Students and staff also will have the option of participating in weekly pooled testing, a system that requires opting-in.

At the meeting, the school board recommended both vaccinated and unvaccinated students participate in the weekly testing program to provide an additional layer of safety and protection for the community. Members of the committee pointed to how testing is important in order to keep students in school and simultaneously avoid quarantines.

“This is what we need, this is what’s going to keep school functioning and keep our kids in school learning, which is something we all want,” said Tamika Olszewski, member from Ward 4.

The full recording of the Newton School Committee’s Sept. 20 meeting is available online at newtv.org/recent-video/24-newton-school-committee-meeting/7053-school-committee-meeting-september-20-2021

Luca Becker can be reached at newtonreport@globe.com.