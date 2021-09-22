Driver injured in rollover crash in West Newbury

Police and fire responded to the crash outside the area of 48 Stewart St. at 2:49 p.m., according to the statement.

A 78-year-old Florida man was injured Wednesday when the pickup he was driving rolled over in West Newbury and caused a fuel spill, officials said.

The pickup truck had flipped over an embankment on the side of the road, landing tail-up, the statement said. The driver who was alone in the truck, was transported to a hospital for injuries believed to be non-life threatening, a department spokesman said.

Fifteen to 20 gallons of fuel spilled from the truck and into an area that contains wetlands, the spokesman said. The area is being cleared by waste management company US Ecology and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

The roadway will be closed into the evening for cleanup and removal of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.









