The Globe and Boston Black News are launching a new radio program focused on telling the community’s stories

Boston Black News is an offshoot of Boston Praise Radio and TV, founded by Pastor Bruce Wall of the Global Ministries Christian Church in Dorchester.

The “Black News Hour Presented by The Boston Globe” will hit the airwaves Friday morning at 8 a.m. on WBPG-LP 102.9 FM and online at bostonblacknews.com and bostonpraiseradiotv.co .

A new radio program focused on telling the stories of Boston’s Black communities debuts this week as part of a partnership between the Boston Globe and the non-profit Boston Black News.

The show will continue on a monthly basis with a rotating group of hosts, including Greg Lee, the Globe’s senior assistant managing editor for talent and community, culture columnist Jeneé Osterheldt, and veteran journalist Meghan Irons.

“The purpose of this partnership is to develop a space for the Black community to engage and connect with the Globe’s writers, news sources, and community stakeholders to deepen connections across the greater Boston community,” the Globe said in a statement.

The first show will include conversations with mayoral candidates Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi George.

Lee, a former senior sports editor for the Globe from 2004 to 2012 who returned last November in his current role, said the radio program is part of a broader initiative by the Globe to reach communities of color.

“One of the reasons I came back to the Boston Globe was to help us extend our conversations into communities we need to engage with regularly,” said Lee, the former president of the National Association of Black Journalists. “The partnership with Pastor Wall’s station is one step towards that effort, and we hope our conversations with the community help us become a better newsroom and engages the audience with our journalism.”

Boston Black News has been running weekly on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for about six months, Wall said in an interview. Seeking to expand its news reporting capabilities, Wall contacted the Globe to inquire about a possible partnership.

“I knew that we needed to cover stories about Black people and produced by and reported by Black folk,” he said. “So I [contacted] the Globe because I liked the quality of writing, and I like and appreciate some of the reporters who were there.”

After reaching out to see if the Globe would be open to collaborating on this concept, Wall said he received a response the next day.

“I was surprised that a day later, the e-mail came back and said, ‘Absolutely, what can we do to help?’”

Wall said the partnership will benefit his station and listeners by delivering substantive reporting and news analysis by Globe journalists.

He has no doubts it will also benefit the Globe in its effort to build stronger connections with the community he serves.

“We’re going to help the Boston Globe reach Black Boston like they’ve never done it before,” he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.