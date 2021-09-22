Globe Summit Day 1: Here’s the full schedule for Wednesday

The first-ever Globe Summit kicks off Wednesday featuring conversations with well-known panelists including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Senator Ed Markey to discuss topics like public health and climate change. Here’s what’s on the agenda:

The Globe Summit will kick off at 9 a.m. with a welcome from BGMP CEO Linda Henry.

All Day | GlobeDocs Presents: ‘Meat Me Halfway’

Register to stream “Meat Me Halfway” — about the path to going plant-based — anytime during the Globe Summit. A link will be sent to view it for free and also to watch a discussion with filmmaker Brian Kateman and the Globe’s Kara Baskin.

9:30 a.m. | Fireside Chat: Tackling Global Challenges with a Culture of Innovation

MIT president Rafael Reif will join Globe CEO Linda Henry for a conversation about the importance of nurturing an innovation economy and how a culture of innovation will aid the region in tackling the climate crisis and other global challenges.

10:30 a.m. | Catalyst Conversations: Public Health, Reinvented

How can we better equip our communities to learn from and prepare for global health crises? Expert panelists will discuss public health preparedness, sciences, and technologies.

11:30 a.m. | The Road to Equality

For decades, transportation has accelerated inequity in the US. In this discussion, Rich Davey, former CEO of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and GM of the MBTA, and Boston’s Chief of Equity Karilyn Crockett will provide an overview of the history of transportation inequity, opportunities for leaders to fix the broken system, and how we can achieve a more equitable, safer future for all.

12 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Can We Prevent the Next Pandemic?

Editorial page editor Bina Venkataraman will talk with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), about what to expect from COVID-19 now and what lessons we can learn to better prepare for the next global health crisis.

12:30 p.m. | The Rocky Road to Corporate Activism

Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s is known for its willingness to speak out in the name of social justice — long before it was typical for large corporations to do so. In this one-on-one conversation, CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Matthew McCarthy and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will question one another about corporate activism from the perspectives of the private and public sectors.

1 p.m. | A Blueprint for a Greener World

Future-proofing our planet means innovating on traditional ways of living and working with new technologies that prioritize reducing waste and maintaining efficiency. Reporter Janelle Nanos will talk with local leaders from companies making an impact through sustainable thinking.

2 p.m. | Fireside Chat: A Greener, More Equitable Economy

The extreme weather of the past few months has made the intensifying effects of climate change impossible to ignore. Reporter Sabrina Shankman will sit down with Senator Ed Markey to discuss his legislative efforts to mitigate climate emissions and build climate resiliency while counteracting systemic injustices furthered by our fossil fuel economy.

2:30 p.m. | How AI Is Transforming Patient-Focused Care in a Post-Pandemic World

The pandemic has given us a glimpse into how artificial intelligence (AI) will accelerate the future of health. Join Dr. Greg Moore of Microsoft and Joe Petro of Nuance as they explore how advanced AI technologies can make health care more efficient, more accessible, and more human in a post-pandemic world.

3 p.m. | A New Age for Cities: What’s Next for Boston?

As infection counts rose, people in cities like Boston flocked to quieter, often more affordable suburban or rural areas with more space and solitude for remote work and social distance. Despite the ability to gather once more in offices, restaurants, and cultural centers, has the tie that binds Americans to big cities broken? Reporter Tim Logan will ask an expert panel: Will Boston remain “the Hub?”

4:30 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Creating a More Equitable Company

The murder of George Floyd set off a nationwide examination of what it means to be a diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization. Brian Moynihan will join business columnist Shirley Leung to discuss the commitment Bank of America has made to its clients, shareholders, employees, and communities.

5 p.m. | Cocktail Club Toast

Join us for a toast with Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon and special guest Jeneé Osterheldt, Globe culture columnist. The two will be mixing up a Sazerac.

To follow along and make this drink at home, you will need:

2 oz cognac ¼ to ½ oz demerara syrup 5 dashes of Peychaud’s bitters absinthe rinse

