Hingham Historical Society launches lecture series with talk on furniture

The Hingham Historical Society’s fourth annual lecture series will focus on the society’s collection and take place in a hybrid format.

Participants can attend in person at the Hingham Heritage Museum in Hingham Square, or tune in on Zoom.

The seven lectures will look at six different categories of the collection: furniture, needlework, diaries, documents and photographs, military objects, musical instruments, and costumes. The final program in May will look at the future of historical museum collections.