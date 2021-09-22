Hingham Historical Society launches lecture series with talk on furniture

The Hingham Historical Society’s fourth annual lecture series will focus on the society’s collection and take place in a hybrid format.
Participants can attend in person at the Hingham Heritage Museum in Hingham Square, or tune in on Zoom.
The seven lectures will look at six different categories of the collection: furniture, needlework, diaries, documents and photographs, military objects, musical instruments, and costumes. The final program in May will look at the future of historical museum collections.
Stephen Fletcher of Skinner Inc. auction house will use a desk, chest, and dressing table from three Hingham families to tell how furniture can help reveal history. That first lecture is scheduled for Sept. 26 at 3 p.m.
Advertisement
More information about subscribing to the lecture series is available at hinghamhistorical.org or by calling 781-749-7721.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.