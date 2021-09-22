Central Mass. hospital chief says there is bed shortage due to COVID-19 and health crunch

He said all of his hospital system’s roughly 150 intensive care unit beds were taken as of Wednesday morning, with a waiting list. The precise number of people on the waiting list wasn’t immediately available, nor was the breakdown of COVID patients and non-COVID patients.

Dr. Eric Dickson, president and CEO of the system, which has hospitals in Worcester, Marlborough, Leominster, and Southbridge, said in a phone interview that while patients are getting the care they need, “the situation is still critical.”

The head of UMass Memorial Health based in Worcester said Wednesday that all the ICU beds in his four-hospital system in central Massachusetts are taken, owing to COVID-19 and other factors.

Advertisement

Asked if a COVID surge was driving the bed shortage, Dickson said that was “part of it,” as was a reduction in available beds at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, a facility outside the UMass system where nurses are on strike.

In addition, Dickson said, hospitals also are dealing with “pent up demand” from patients who put off care for non-COVID-related issues during the prior surge last year.

“I’ve been an emergency physician in this city for three decades, and I’ve never seen it this bad,” Dickson said. “It’s creating enormous challenges in central Mass., with COVID still on the rise.”

The state’s official COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard, updated weekdays by 5 p.m., showed Wednesday morning that there were 636 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide in Massachusetts, including 211 people who were fully vaccinated when they contracted the virus.

That’s well below the peak seven-day average of roughly 3,800 patients in April 2020, though hospitalization numbers have been trending up again since July 2021, when there was a peak seven-day average of 174 COVID patients hospitalized at the end of the month, according to state data.

Advertisement

Also as of Monday, the state was reporting that ICU beds were 80 percent occupied in central Mass., 80 percent occupied in Metro Boston, 78 percent occupied in the Metro West region, 85 percent occupied in northeastern Massachusetts, 67 percent occupied in the southeastern part of the state, and 51 percent occupied in western Mass.

Dr. Kathryn A. Hibbert, interim chief of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, said in a statement Wednesday that the situation at her Boston hospital is “very strained.”

“Our overall capacity, including [our] ICU capacity, remains very strained,” Hibbert said. “This is due to both ongoing COVID volume and the many other acute needs of our patients. However, we continue to be able to provide the same very high level of care that we do in less busy times and are working with our partners across the MGB system to care for patients.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.