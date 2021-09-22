The humidity is back for the final hours of summer

We’ll have some sunshine today blending with clouds and a bit of humidity for the final hours of astronomical summer. A persistent southerly flow of air continues to keep humidity levels unusually high through Friday.

The autumnal equinox arrives at 3:21 p.m. Wednesday marking the time at which the sun is directly overhead at the equator. On the equinox, we have roughly 12 hours of daylight, but the amount of time between sunrise and sunset will continue to exceed the nights until Monday of next week.

he autumnal equinox arrives today at 3:31 EDT. NOAA

Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the day, but won’t fall below the mid-60s at night. It will definitely feel muggy for sleeping, especially Thursday night into Friday. However, since the sun angle is so much lower now — and temperatures won’t be very high during the day — it’s probably tolerable for most people.

High dew points in the 60s to near 70 in the warmer colors will be replaced by drier air by Saturday. WeatherBell

Your smartphone may indicate it’s going to rain for four days. This is definitely not the case. Any showers today would be confined to the far western part of New England. Overnight tonight some spotty drizzle may make itself apparent, but again the risk of measurable rain is actually quite low. On Thursday we will see a lot of clouds. There is a risk of a couple of showers, but they won’t amount to much. Thursday night and Friday, a cold front will approach the area at a snail’s pace. This will increase the chance of showers Friday and that chance will remain until the front gets far enough to our East on Saturday. Some field games could be impacted Saturday morning if the boundary between the drier air and the moist air hasn’t passed offshore. However there’s a strong likelihood that the rain will end by sunrise, with clearing taking place.

Most of the rain over the next few days falls to the west of New England, but there will be some showers for Friday locally. COD Weather

No matter what the front does, it looks like Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be dry with temperatures in the 70s along with a blend of clouds and sunshine. It will be a bit breezy on Sunday with the winds out of the west. Temperatures should remain pretty close to where they should be this time of the year into next week.