Providence fire fighter union claims they will lose 10 percent of their workforce due to COVID-19 vaccine mandate

PROVIDENCE — The labor union that represents the city’s fire fighters released a statement Wednesday that claimed the department could lose 10 percent of its workforce if the state health department does not reconsider its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The state previously announced that frontline workers would be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to Oct. 1, or risk losing their job.

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 799 said that the same employees who worked throughout the pandemic will lose their jobs, and the rest will be “forced to work more hours.”