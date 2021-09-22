Review rejects East Providence clerk’s discrimination allegations

Assistant solicitor Dylan Conley’s report came in the wake of allegations by Samantha Burnett that the city had refused to make a simple accommodation for her dyslexia. She said she had asked Mayor Bob DaSilva’s administration to use a form to help her better organize the mayor’s communications for the City Council. In a tearful speech before the City Council in August , she also raised the specter of political retaliation and discrimination.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A city attorney rejected allegations from the clerk that the mayor’s administration refused to accommodate her disability, and accused her of a pattern of weaponizing unsubstantiated complaints against city personnel.

Conley’s report found each of her claims to be false or unsubstantiated, and accused her of a “pattern of making false allegations” in a letter accompanying the report. (Conley did acknowledge a “lone exception” of a complaint that had supporting evidence. In that case, the city imposed disciplinary action on a subordinate for using language that could be construed as racially insensitive, and for failing to follow directions, Conley wrote.)

Largely, though, the documents Burnett supplied “actually prove the Clerk’s claims are false,” Conley wrote.

Burnett said in the wake of Conley’s report that she stood by the truthfulness of her claims against the city.

“These are not false,” Burnett said. “They failed to be properly investigated.”

According to Conley, Burnett’s consistent complaint is that people of Portuguese heritage receive special treatment in East Providence city government. But, Conley wrote, “this alleged discrimination is not a protected class issue.” Burnett included the accusation of a “dominant Portuguese” and “racially exclusive” administration in a May email to Victor Santos, the director of human resources, and Elmer Carvalho-Pina, the city’s affirmative action officer. Carvalho-Pina said his office had never received a complaint of preferential treatment. Burnett said she identifies as Asian and is a person of Filipino descent.

Conley also found that the administration has been responsive and professional with her, even as she repeatedly failed to respond to information requests. It treated her accommodation request the same way it treats all of them, Conley’s report said.

Burnett said in an email Wednesday morning linked the situation to what she considers shady politics in town — and her own plans to run for City Council’s first ward. She cited the city’s Metacomet development deal as an example of something she’d raised concerns about.

“My decision to run for Council was to run a more clean government, void of these practices,” Burnett said in an email to the Globe.

She added in another email: “I thank Attorney Conley for the results of this investigation as it confirms retaliation and a consistent lack of responsibility the City has to protect employees from discrimination and corruption. The complaints filed were constantly filed as a genuine and ongoing call for help. As you can see from Attorney Conley’s findings, the neglect to provide a work environment free from discrimination and retaliation was given the least amount of effort. My position in running for City Council to provide a cleaner government is more clear now more than ever.”

DaSilva, meanwhile, said her intention to run for council makes it “abundantly clear that the false allegations that Ms. Burnett made at a public meeting of the City Council on August 17, 2021 were politically motivated.”

DaSilva also pointed out that the clerk is appointed by the council, not the mayor under the city’s relatively new charter. The five-member council is up again next year for four-year terms.

DaSilva added: “Now that the truth has been revealed, residents can be confident that we are moving forward and will not be distracted. Residents can also be assured that all hirings are done based on merit and qualifications, and that any charge of ethnic discrimination is categorically denied.”

The release of the report came after a debate at the City Council Tuesday night. The council president, Robert Britto — who currently represents the first ward — said he would not have felt obligated to release the report had Burnett not made her allegations public at a council meeting in August.

“I wish she never did,” Britto siad. “But the floodgates are open now.”

The City Council had already reviewed the report in executive session — meaning in private — earlier this month. DaSilva had urged the council to release Conley’s report. Conley is appointed by the mayor and approved by the council.

Conley argued at the City Council Tuesday night that releasing the report could head off litigation. Showing the strength of the city’s position and the baselessness of any claim, Conley said, could dissuade attorneys who work on contingency from suing the city. Attorneys that work on contingency only make money if they win a settlement, a common boast in lawyers’ television commercials.

“I would not be arguing that investigation results should be produced if the city would be exposed to liability as a result of the investigation,” Conley told the council Tuesday night.

The council voted 3 to 2 in favor of releasing the report. Councilman Ricardo Mourato, who voted against releasing the report, said afterward he felt the city needed to slow things down.

“I think we’re just getting one side of the story on that,” he said of Conley’s report. “Things that were presented in writing that I interpreted in one way, and he interprets it in a completely different way.”

In his statement, DaSilva chided Mourato for voting against the release of the report after himself calling for the investigation.

Burnett has been on stress leave since last month.

Conley’s report — obtained in redacted form by The Boston Globe under an Access to Public Records Act request — involved a review of documents, but no interviews. The documents included some of the email traffic that started in April of this year when Burnett asked the mayor’s office to use a form to better organize the council docket, as well as redacted personnel records of previous complaints by Burnett and about her.

Among Conley’s conclusions: Although Burnett had said she wanted a simple accommodation for the administration to use a form to help her better organize her work, she actually requested twelve separate accommodations. (The actual accommodations Conley said she requested were redacted.) And while the DaSilva administration did say it did not want to fill out the form, it was not even among those 12 accommodations.

Conley also said that the city tried to have a meeting with her, but that Burnett didn’t comply, then claimed the meeting had already happened, even though the meeting was about something else. (Burnett said she did, in fact, have a meeting with the city solicitor and two council members about accommodations and forms.)

Conley also said Burnett didn’t provide any evidence to support her claims of score settling, fear of reprisal or politics at play. And, as he did when she first aired her allegations, Conley noted that asking for an independent medical evaluation was standard procedure.

Burnett, meanwhile, said she has filed her allegations with the Rhode Island Commission for Human Rights, a state agency asked with enforcing antidiscirmination laws in employment and other areas. Burnett provided a document that showed the commission had found the allegations fell within the commission’s jurisdiction. If Burnett signs, notarizes and returns what’s called a draft charge, the commission will start investigating the allegations.

Burnett said she has signed and returned that form. Conley said the city has not heard anything from the commission.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.