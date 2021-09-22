RI Democratic official blasts Matt Brown’s candidacy for governor

“Two years ago, the voters of RI had the chance to cast a ballot for Matt Brown for governor – the voters loudly, clearly, voted no,” Kate Coyne-McCoy wrote in an email bearing the state Democratic Party logo. “It was not close. They said no to his record of lies, ethical lapses, and his trail of broken promises.”

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Democratic Party’s senior adviser issued a blistering statement on Wednesday in response to Matt Brown’s announced candidacy for governor.

In 2018, Brown challenged then-Governor Gina M. Raimondo in a Democratic primary, and he lost, receiving 33.5 percent of the vote to Raimondo’s 57.2 percent.

Coyne-McCoy, a Scituate political consultant and former congressional candidate, formed the American LeadHERship PAC that backed Raimondo in her first race for governor in 2014. In March, the Rhode Island Democratic Party hired her to modernize operations and “lead the party through the 2022 elections.” Essentially, she serves as the party’s executive director.

“Mr. Brown surfaces during election cycles – in a vain attempt to get himself elected,” Coyne-McCoy wrote on Wednesday. “Otherwise, he is nowhere to be found.”

She said the Rhode Island Democratic Party “will continue to work to elect Democrats who fight for Rhode Island families year in and year out – Democrats who embrace Rhode Island values.”

In response to Coyne-McCoy, Brown’s campaign issued a statement, saying, “Matt has spent the last three years working hard with Jennifer Rourke and Jeanine Calkin to dismantle Rhode Island’s corrupt political establishment. The career politicians who control this state have failed Rhode Islanders for decades and everyone knows it. They lash out when their power is threatened.”

In addition to Brown, the 2022 Democratic primary is expected to include Governor Daniel J. McKee, who took office in March after Raimondo joined President Joe Biden’s Cabinet; General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who announced his candidacy Sept. 4; Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea, who announced in May. And Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, who announced in April. A Republican Party candidate has not been named.

Coyne-McCoy made headlines in August over tweet about Republican Senator Lindsey Graham testing positive for COVID-19. “It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid, right?” she tweeted. “Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham.”

Coyne-McCoy deleted the tweet and posted a message saying, “I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.” Groups ranging from the Rhode Island Republican Party to the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus called for her to step down, but Democratic leaders kept her in that position.

