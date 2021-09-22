The special Senate race in Providence is getting expensive

Happy Wednesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I highly reccomend Bob Woodward’s new book, “Peril.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

The five Democrats running were required to file their first campaign finance reports by Tuesday.

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 218.2 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 705,927 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 329

Test-positive rate: 2.9 percent

Currently hospitalized: 124

Total deaths: 2,816

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

With less than two weeks to go before the special Democratic primary in Senate 3 on Providence’s East Side, it’s still anybody’s race.

My colleague Ed Fitzpatrick has a good story on the key endorsements for Hilary Levey Friedman, Bret Jacob, Geena Pham, Ray Rickman, and Sam Zurier, and I’ll be moderating a candidate forum on Zoom Thursday at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the Fox Point Neighborhood Association, the College Hill Neighborhood Association, the Summit Neighborhood Association, and the Wayland Neighborhood Association.

The seat was vacated by Democratic senator Gayle Goldin, who has joined President Joe Biden’s administration.

The five Democrats were also required to file their first campaign finance reports with the Rhode Island Board of Elections by midnight Tuesday, so here’s a look at how much this special election is going to cost.

Hilary Levey Friedman

Amount raised: $70,608

Amount loaned: $267.51

Cash on hand: $38,509

Bret Jacob

Amount raised: $15,404

Cash on hand: $11,920

Geena Pham

Amount raised $18,885

Cash on hand: $10,564

Ray Rickman

Unavailable, according to the Board of Elections

Sam Zurier

Amount raised: $14,368

Amount loaned: $15,100

Cash on hand: $13,199

The Democratic primary is Oct. 5. The winner will take on Republican Alex Cannon in the general election on Nov. 2.

⚓ Rhode Island will allow health care workers who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 to work after the Oct. 1 deadline if there’s a risk to quality of care in their absence, the state Department of Health announced Tuesday. Read more.

⚓ The Providence City Council Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved eliminating a police major’s position that Mayor Jorge O. Elorza gave to the recreation director nearly three weeks ago and instead adopted a proposal by Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr. for a civilian administrator. Read more.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee said the state should spend about $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds by the end of the year on small business help, housing, and child care. Read more.

⚓ For the second time, weather and ocean conditions have forced Elizabeth Beisel, the three-time Olympic swimmer from North Kingstown, to postpone her attempt to become the first woman to swim from the mainland to Block Island. Read more.

⚓ An influential hype squad is pushing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to seek a third term. Read more.

⚓ Former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II was sentenced to six years in federal prison Tuesday for extorting bribes from marijuana companies vying to open dispensaries in the city and defrauding investors in a smartphone app he helped create, crimes the judge denounced as a throwback to “old-style” corruption. Read more.

⚓ The Red Sox have tricky situation at second base. Read more.

⚓ It’s the first day of Globe Summit, our three-day virtual event. Check out the schedule here.

⚓ The COVID-19 Equity Council meets at 3:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Providence School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

Amazon. Citizens Bank. Market Basket. Johnston is suddenly booming with development, and a lot of the credit goes to Mayor Joseph Polisena. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Omar Bah, who wants to help Afghan refugees settle here, and Negina Sadat, who arrived six years ago. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.