Taunton hospital employee stabbed outside work in ‘unprovoked attack on one of our healthcare providers,’ police say; suspect at large

In a statement posted Wednesday to Facebook, police said the brazen attack occurred around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Taunton police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly stabbed a female Morton Hospital employee outside the facility Tuesday afternoon in what authorities described as “an unprovoked attack on one of our healthcare providers.”

Suspect being sought for allegedly stabbing Morton Hospital employee outside the facility Tuesday.

“A Morton Hospital Employee was outside of the hospital on a break on the North Pleasant St. side of the hospital when the female” suspect “walked up behind her and stabbed her several times. This was an unprovoked attack on one of our healthcare providers.”

Police also released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who was pictured wearing a black tee shirt and gray sweatpants.

Advertisement

A Taunton police spokesman said the employee who was attacked isn’t a nurse, as reported by another outlet, though the victim’s specific job title wasn’t immediately available.

“The area where this happened, is on North Pleasant St., next to on the side of the Thayer building and close to O’Keefe-Wade Funeral Home,” the statement said. “The Detective Division is looking for any information to assist us in identifying this person.”

Anyone with information, police said, should call ”Detective Kramer 508-821-1471 extension 3123.”

A request for comment was sent Wednesday afternoon to the hospital’s PR team. The injured employee’s condition wasn’t immediately disclosed Wednesday.

“Total disrespect for life!!” one person wrote in response to the Taunton police statement. “What in God’s name is going on in this country!!”

Said another commenter, “I was there working & had no clue this took place! How scary!”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.