What are those strange ‘forced auction’ signs appearing everywhere?

In Boston’s Chinatown, one was taped to a pole on Washington Street. Just around the corner, another identical sign was affixed to a pole on Kneeland Street. “Forced Auction,” each sign read. “Lamborghini, Picassos, Fine Jewelry, Rolexes, etc.”

The mysterious yellow lawn signs popped up overnight, and they seemed to be everywhere.

Each sign said the auction was happening Sept. 19 so an unnamed developer could avoid bankruptcy. And the impressive list of items continued: “Pissarro, Peter Max, Rembrandt, Dali, Matisse, Fine Silk Handmade Persian Carpets. Call to reserve limited social distance seating.”

The ubiquitous signs turned up on poles, grassy medians, and street lamps all over Greater Boston in the days leading up to the auction on Sunday afternoon.

There was no location or address on each sign, just a phone number. By Monday evening, the line was disconnected and no longer in service.

In Boston, code enforcement officers have been taking down the signs since they first began appearing. To date, they’ve removed over 100 signs from neighborhoods across the city, including Chinatown, Roxbury, Dorchester, and Back Bay.

But these signs aren’t unique to Boston.

Since 2019 there have been reports of these yellow auction signs sprouting up all over the country, including Los Altos, Calif.; Newport Beach, Calif.; Houston, Texas; Long Island, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Denver, Colorado, just to name a few.

The signs that appeared recently in Boston and the surrounding suburbs caught many people’s attention. They sparked a spirited discussion on Reddit, with many users expressing the opinion that it must be a scam of some kind.

The signs also prompted some citizens to complain on the city of Boston’s 311 website.

On person complaining about signs in Dorchester wrote: “Can all the yellow force the auction signs be removed from the intersection outside of Neponset car wash, and everywhere else in the city.”

Someone else shared photos of the signs on Kneeland Street and Washington Street in Chinatown and posted them to the city’s 311 website.

“Please have Public Works-District 1C remove this P.O.S.,” the citizen wrote. “They’re plastered all over the neighborhood! Thanks!”

But who is the auctioneer putting up all of these signs?

The Boston Public Works Department’s Code Enforcement Division traced the flyers back to a company called Global Auctions USA. There is no contact information on their website, just a generic “contact us” web form.

City officials said the auction signs were put up illegally and anyone found posting signs like that in Boston is subject to a $300 fine. Residents who see any illegally placed signs in their neighborhood are encouraged to contact 311.

One Reddit user reported attending one of these auctions in Wellesley. “Let me tell you, it was weird,” the user wrote on a Reddit online forum. “It was at a botanical garden in Wellesley. It was in a white tent I guess they use for weddings.”

The Reddit user said there was a Lamborghini parked outside, along with a “big line” to get inside, and attendees had to register with a credit card.

“There were piles of boxes past all the art on display stands, and stuff was being auctioned whenever somebody was interested, in no particular order,” the Reddit user wrote. “Somebody *did* buy a Picasso for $67,000 and they pumped their fist in the air and ran around the tent like they’d just won the Superbowl...There was no security I could see, and the art work was not temperature controlled. IT would have been easy to knock one of them off of their flimsy display stands. There was jewelry, so much jewelry, displayed upon and hoisted in the air by impossibly skinny women in dark dresses. One man paid $12,500 for a necklace that was supposedly the same model as what what Princess Diana once wore. Now that I’m reading sham auctions use fake bidders to rile up the crowd and open wallets, I have to wonder if that’s the only logical explanation going on here.”

