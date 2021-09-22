Where do these voters go in November?

Being poised to elect as mayor Boston’s first-ever woman and person of color (Wu is Asian American, and Essaibi George is Arab American) is no small thing. But some Black Bostonians and others who voted for Black candidates are feeling a sense of loss.

Many -- particularly in predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods where Kim Janey and Andrea Campbell ran strongly -- are still bitterly disappointed after last week’s preliminary. Fully 42.4 percent of voters chose a Black candidate, but because turnout was anemic, it was voter-rich, predominantly white neighborhoods that lifted Wu and Essaibi George to victory.

What do the voters who supported the three unsuccessful Black mayoral candidates do next? Do they get behind finalists Annissa Essaibi George and Michelle Wu? Do some of them sit out the November contest altogether?

“We have moved the deck chairs on the Titanic that is race in Boston,” said Marie St. Fleur, a former state rep who was with Campbell. “We had an opportunity to get there, but we short-circuited ourselves, and our [white] allies didn’t stand with us.”

What do Black voters do now? St. Fleur says that is the wrong question.

“It’s not what voters do, it’s what those two candidates do,” she said. “They weren’t connecting, so what are you going to do to make me go into that booth and pull the lever for you?”

St Fleur and other Campbell supporters said the city councilor appealed to more Black voters because she offered specific plans on issues that disproportionately affect their communities: the lack of affordable housing, racial equity, policing reform, the catastrophic policy failure that is the mess at Mass. and Cass. And because she had lived the issues with which too many Black Bostonians struggle: poverty, uneven schooling, the failings of the justice system.

Some, but not all, of those voters are going to be turned off by Essaibi George’s friendliness toward a police department that they believe is in dire need of reform. Some, but not all, of those voters are going to be turned off by Wu’s focus on big picture issues, such as climate change, that don’t feel as immediate as public safety.

“Yes, we have to handle climate change,” St Fleur said. “But the climate in my community now is real and it’s deadly. How are we going to deal with gun violence?”

It has been said too many times over the last week, but Black voters are no monolith. Plenty of Black voters worry about crime and, like Essaibi George, believe more police are the answer.

Kathy Gabriel, a fan who stood behind Campbell at a recent event in Grove Hall, was not on board with Campbell’s vow to remake and cut the budget for policing in Boston. Gabriel, a retired court worker, has a son in the department, and she believes the city should be hiring more police officers, particularly more officers of color, and training them all better. She said she was now leaning toward Wu, because “Essaibi George seems like an extension of [former mayor] Marty Walsh,” though she also worries that some of Wu’s proposals require powers mayors do not have.

Campbell “was the one Boston really needed at this point,” she said.

What Campbell and the other unsuccessful candidates choose to do now is important to voters like Gabriel. Endorsements by Janey, Campbell, and former economic development chief John Barros will make a huge difference to the finalist who receives them, just as support from his former rivals of color helped carry Walsh to victory over John Connolly in 2013.

The value of their endorsements, however, will pale in comparison with that of Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, the former city councilor who swept incumbent Mike Capuano from office in 2018. The superstar campaigner, if she steps in here, would do more than get Black voters to the polls: She could help inject the kind of enthusiasm and drive the turnout that would give a new mayor a real mandate.

The disappointing preliminary told us the winds of change in Boston are still but a breeze, not nearly strong enough to propel the change the city needs. Let’s hope the winning candidate finds a way to convince Black voters she deserves the kind of support that will truly carry them, and the entire city, aloft.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.