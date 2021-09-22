Worcester police union president apologizes for Facebook post on his group’s page comparing mayor to Hitler

He identified the post’s author as an employee in the city’s Department of Emergency Communications, though the Globe’s withholding her name because city officials said Wednesday that the poster’s identity hadn’t been confirmed.

Richard Cipro, president of the Worcester Police Officials Union - IBPO Local 504, said in a statement that the author of the post, which has been deleted, isn’t affiliated with his union or the Police Department.

The head of a Worcester police union on Tuesday apologized for a posting that recently appeared on the labor group’s Facebook page comparing Mayor Joseph M. Petty to Hitler.

“The other day on the Police Officials Union Facebook Page a person posted an offensive and vile meme,” Cipro said. “We echo Mayor Petty’s ‘s outrage and are extremely sickened by the depiction it contained. Our profession does not condone hate speech or acts in any form, as we swear to serve and protect all community members.”

Cipro, who’s also running for City Council, referenced the Jewish community in his apology.

“We extend our deepest apologies to those in the Jewish community, as they should not be subjected to horrific reminders of a persecuted past,” Cipro said. “We are cooperating with a city investigation into this matter. The person who made the inflammatory post was immediately removed from the Union page.”

He said the union’s taken additional measures to ensure “future members and posts” on the Facebook page are properly vetted.

“We hope that [the post’s author] is dealt with accordingly by the city and will come forward and publicly apologize to the Mayor and the Worcester Community at large,” Cipro said.

The person he identified as the author couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Cipro also addressed the potential impact of the scandal on his political fortunes.

“As many know I am running for City Council here in Worcester, and this issue has bled over to the political domain,” Cipro said. “Let me be clear, I do not know nor have ever met” the post’s author. “She has not supported, contributed, volunteered or been a part of my political committee in any way. I am confident that all who know me; have met me; or know the make-up of my extended family understand that this does not reflect my personal values and beliefs.”

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported that the posting had depicted Petty with a Hitler-style moustache, beneath the words “Disobey Petty Tyrants.” The mayor told the paper he believed the post was sparked in part by the city’s indoor mask mandate, which took effect Monday.

Petty couldn’t immediately be reached for further comment by the Globe on Wednesday.

The city said in a statement Monday that the mask mandate requires “the use of face coverings or masks in all indoor spaces open to the public in the City of Worcester. ... The Order remains in effect until further notice.”

A spokesman for City Manager Edward M. Augustus Jr. said Wednesday that the investigation into the Facebook post remains active.

“We have not confirmed the identity of the individual responsible for the post,” spokesman Walter Bird said via email. “That is all we have to say on that matter at this time.”

Petty told the Telegram Monday that the posting was disheartening.

“I’ve been in politics a long time and it’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen,” he told the Telegram. “It goes beyond decency and it’s disheartening that people think this is OK to put out.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.