George W. Bush to hold fund-raiser with Liz Cheney next month

Former president George W. Bush is holding a fundraiser next month with Rep. Liz Cheney, as the Wyoming Republican and prominent critic of former president Donald Trump faces a tough re-election battle.

The event marks a rare campaign-trail appearance by Bush. Cheney is the daughter of Dick Cheney, Bush's former vice president.

Trump has vowed to unseat Cheney since she voted to impeach him in January over his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which was carried out by a mob of supporters who echoed his false claims about the election while seeking to stop Congress from certifying its results and declaring Joe Biden the president-elect.